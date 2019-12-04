By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G
£ 2.60
£0.65/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1045kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.7g
    24%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced potatoes in a cream and garlic sauce topped with mature Emmental medium fat hard cheese.
  • Slices of potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Emmental cheese.
  • Slices of potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Emmental cheese.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (54%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (17%), Single Cream (Milk) (13%), Whole Milk, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 minutes Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 minutes Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (180g**)
Energy581kJ / 140kcal1045kJ / 251kcal
Fat9.3g16.7g
Saturates6.6g11.9g
Carbohydrate10.3g18.5g
Sugars1.7g3.1g
Fibre1.3g2.3g
Protein3.0g5.4g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g packg typically weighs 361g.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Totally bland, no flavour even with the addition o

1 stars

Totally bland, no flavour even with the addition of seasoning and parmesan. Not a hint of garlic. Very little tasteless sauce. Waste of money.

Less Nutmeg please

3 stars

Reasonable product. A bit heavy handed on the nutmeg for me

Receipt changed, very poor.

1 stars

They have changed the receipt and now it is horrible. Would always get this to go with steak but will no longer. If they have changed receipt to save money then thank you as I will no longer pay for this. Tastes synthetic and potatoes were not cooked after 50 minutes, should be 30. Tasteless.

Poor cooking instructions

3 stars

This could be a very good product if the cooking instructions were better. I cooked mine as the instructions but the potatoes were still raw. Make sure you increase cooking time to 40 minutes from chilled. The sauce and topping are lovely.

