Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

Totally bland, no flavour even with the addition of seasoning and parmesan. Not a hint of garlic. Very little tasteless sauce. Waste of money.
Less Nutmeg please
Reasonable product. A bit heavy handed on the nutmeg for me
Receipt changed, very poor.
They have changed the receipt and now it is horrible. Would always get this to go with steak but will no longer. If they have changed receipt to save money then thank you as I will no longer pay for this. Tastes synthetic and potatoes were not cooked after 50 minutes, should be 30. Tasteless.
Poor cooking instructions
This could be a very good product if the cooking instructions were better. I cooked mine as the instructions but the potatoes were still raw. Make sure you increase cooking time to 40 minutes from chilled. The sauce and topping are lovely.