Eastmans 4 Cured Pork Pies 260G

Great value tasty pork pie
Not the healthiest treat but hey these pork pies are as good as most, nice pastry, good quantity of filling with no jelly which is the most important thing! Great value too & will buy again, only reason not 5 stars is there are better I'm sure but at much extra cost.
Value range with a fancy name, but still great!
In case you didn't realize it this is one of the Tesco brands that has essentially replaced the "Value" range. Nothing wrong with them at all but they changed all the labels so now snooty people don't have to feel embarrassed to be seen buying cheap food.
Very impressed!
Was very dubious as they seemed so cheap compared with others. Lovely pastry and very tasty. I will be buying again. Very impressed.
Extraordinary good value. Taste good and the crust
Extraordinary good value. Taste good and the crust is good too. Not a huge amount of meat but everyone prefers the pastry anyway! A good tempting snack when passing the fridge.
Wow. A lovely surprise.
Didn't know what to expect for the price. They were really tasty and even had a bit of jelly around the meat. I think the previous reviewer was an Asda employee!!!
Cheap rubbish
The Tesco 4 pack pork pies was out of stock and I was fooled by the reviews into buying this brand. I do not agree these are a good quality pork pie. Rather you get what you pay for.- and the oil in the Eastmans pies is vile tasting.
Spotted these today,bought them for the first time
Spotted these today,bought them for the first time.Thinking the taste would be just ok,i was so surprised at the fantastic flavour.Just ate them on their own,needs nothing else.My son even remarked on the flavour,which is unusual.
much, much better than anything else on the market
much, much better than anything else on the market.
absolutely love these pork pies as they actually h
absolutely love these pork pies as they actually have a good quantity of jelly in them, like how all pork pies used to have. a nice crisps outer pastry bottom too. love them.
Well worth trying
These are very tasty pies, I was pleasantly surprised as had never heard of this brand before. The pastry is crisp and they are not over seasoned, all in all a very nice snack and good value for money.