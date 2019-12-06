By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans 4 Cured Pork Pies 260G

4.5(13)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.33/100g
One pie
  • Energy1093kJ 263kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1682kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Cured seasoned pork encased in hot water crust pastry.
  • Proper Tasty
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (20%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (65g)
Energy1682kJ / 404kcal1093kJ / 263kcal
Fat27.9g18.1g
Saturates11.7g7.6g
Carbohydrate28.1g18.3g
Sugars1.6g1.0g
Fibre1.4g0.9g
Protein9.4g6.1g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value tasty pork pie

4 stars

Not the healthiest treat but hey these pork pies are as good as most, nice pastry, good quantity of filling with no jelly which is the most important thing! Great value too & will buy again, only reason not 5 stars is there are better I'm sure but at much extra cost.

Value range with a fancy name, but still great!

5 stars

In case you didn't realize it this is one of the Tesco brands that has essentially replaced the "Value" range. Nothing wrong with them at all but they changed all the labels so now snooty people don't have to feel embarrassed to be seen buying cheap food.

Very impressed!

5 stars

Was very dubious as they seemed so cheap compared with others. Lovely pastry and very tasty. I will be buying again. Very impressed.

Extraordinary good value. Taste good and the crust

5 stars

Extraordinary good value. Taste good and the crust is good too. Not a huge amount of meat but everyone prefers the pastry anyway! A good tempting snack when passing the fridge.

Wow. A lovely surprise.

5 stars

Didn't know what to expect for the price. They were really tasty and even had a bit of jelly around the meat. I think the previous reviewer was an Asda employee!!!

Cheap rubbish

1 stars

The Tesco 4 pack pork pies was out of stock and I was fooled by the reviews into buying this brand. I do not agree these are a good quality pork pie. Rather you get what you pay for.- and the oil in the Eastmans pies is vile tasting.

Spotted these today,bought them for the first time

5 stars

Spotted these today,bought them for the first time.Thinking the taste would be just ok,i was so surprised at the fantastic flavour.Just ate them on their own,needs nothing else.My son even remarked on the flavour,which is unusual.

much, much better than anything else on the market

5 stars

much, much better than anything else on the market.

absolutely love these pork pies as they actually h

5 stars

absolutely love these pork pies as they actually have a good quantity of jelly in them, like how all pork pies used to have. a nice crisps outer pastry bottom too. love them.

Well worth trying

5 stars

These are very tasty pies, I was pleasantly surprised as had never heard of this brand before. The pastry is crisp and they are not over seasoned, all in all a very nice snack and good value for money.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

