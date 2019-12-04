Tesco Bubble & Squeak Mash 350G

Good when you cannot cook for yourself.
I thought this was really nice. Handy when you live on your own, you cannot be too fussy! Not worth making your own for one person so ideal for me.
OK if ....
Pretty uninspiring - needs more greens - OK if you are really short of time, energy, ideas.
While this mash was ok it tasted more like colcannon than bubble and squeak. I'll buy it again but for the wife not me, hence the five stars... she loved it
Make your Own this is Awful! NO CABBAGE
This is OK if you make your own! AWFUL. Where is the cabbage?
Mash masquerading as Bubble and Squeak!
Just like eating mash - the tiniest amount of greens/cabbage that would barely fill a dessert spoon. Very disappointing
Delicious!
I found this absolutely gorgeous! Plenty of Cabbage and the Mash cooked lovely, as I don't own a Micriwave I did it in a metal tray in the Oven and it turned out great. It's lovely and creamy and plenty there for two people. I had it with Salmon and vegetables and poured Parsley Sauce over the lot and it went together like a dream! Highly recommended.
Tasty and surprisingly low in fat
This mash is good, and I was surprised that it’s quite low in calories compared to other ready made mash. It only loses a star because for my taste it lacks seasoning; so I added my own salt and pepper.
Bubble and Leek
This product is described as being made from potatoes, cabbage and onions. But I could definitely taste leeks. Leeks do not belong in Bubble and Squeak. It wasn't pleasant.
Rubbish
Rubbish. Simply potato with a bit of onion added. Nothing like bubble and squeak.
Family favourite
Really nice and tasty. Kids love it with beefburgers and beans, and so do I!