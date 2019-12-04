By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bubble & Squeak Mash 350G

3(12)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy555kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato with cabbage and onion.
  • Earthy & Smooth Seasoned mashed potato combined with onion and cabbage We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (62%), Skimmed Milk, Cabbage (11%), Onion (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W/900W 5 1/2 / 5 mins.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy332kJ / 79kcal555kJ / 131kcal
Fat1.1g1.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate14.7g24.5g
Sugars1.2g2.0g
Fibre1.9g3.1g
Protein1.5g2.6g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 334g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good when you cannot cook for yourself.

5 stars

I thought this was really nice. Handy when you live on your own, you cannot be too fussy! Not worth making your own for one person so ideal for me.

OK if ....

3 stars

Pretty uninspiring - needs more greens - OK if you are really short of time, energy, ideas.

While this mash was ok it tasted more like colcann

5 stars

While this mash was ok it tasted more like colcannon than bubble and squeak. I'll buy it again but for the wife not me, hence the five stars... she loved it

Make your Own this is Awful! NO CABBAGE

3 stars

This is OK if you make your own! AWFUL. Where is the cabbage?

Mash masquerading as Bubble and Squeak!

1 stars

Just like eating mash - the tiniest amount of greens/cabbage that would barely fill a dessert spoon. Very disappointing

Delicious!

5 stars

I found this absolutely gorgeous! Plenty of Cabbage and the Mash cooked lovely, as I don't own a Micriwave I did it in a metal tray in the Oven and it turned out great. It's lovely and creamy and plenty there for two people. I had it with Salmon and vegetables and poured Parsley Sauce over the lot and it went together like a dream! Highly recommended.

Tasty and surprisingly low in fat

4 stars

This mash is good, and I was surprised that it’s quite low in calories compared to other ready made mash. It only loses a star because for my taste it lacks seasoning; so I added my own salt and pepper.

Bubble and Leek

2 stars

This product is described as being made from potatoes, cabbage and onions. But I could definitely taste leeks. Leeks do not belong in Bubble and Squeak. It wasn't pleasant.

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish. Simply potato with a bit of onion added. Nothing like bubble and squeak.

Family favourite

4 stars

Really nice and tasty. Kids love it with beefburgers and beans, and so do I!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

