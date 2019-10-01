By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G

3(9)Write a review
Eastmans Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G
£ 0.99
£0.25/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy770kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 770kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a mayonnaise dressing with cooked chicken breast and smoked bacon.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Eastman's Chicken & Bacon Pasta Salad
  • Proper tasty
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cooked Chicken Breast (7%), Smoked Bacon (5%), Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Black Pepper, Potato Fibre, Dried Egg White.

Cooked Pasta contains: Water, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Collar. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy770kJ / 184kcal770kJ / 184kcal
Fat9.9g9.9g
Saturates1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate16.1g16.1g
Sugars1.2g1.2g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein7.2g7.2g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty pasta at a low price!

5 stars

Very tasty pasta at a low price!

Tasty dish.

5 stars

Extremely tasty. Nice mayonnaise, shell shaped pasta. Enough chicken and bacon. Nice addition with a salad. Well pleased.

Disgusting

1 stars

Possibly the worst thing I’ve ever eaten, absolutely overloaded with the taste of raw onion, disgusting!

great value and flavour

5 stars

It was really lovely and I don't usually like pasta in sauce need to get more different flavour's i know there is cheese but it was so so nice not chewy chicken or baon

The chicken has a lot of gristle in it at the mom

2 stars

The chicken has a lot of gristle in it at the moment. enid

yuk

1 stars

not great!! basically pasta with tons of mayonaise , yuk

Great product

5 stars

Loved this .....great taste.

Full of vinegar, spoiled the flavor, couldn't eat.

1 stars

Full of vinegar, spoiled the flavor, couldn't eat.

very good

4 stars

great taste no problems

