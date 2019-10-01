Eastmans Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G

Very tasty pasta at a low price!
Very tasty pasta at a low price!
Tasty dish.
Extremely tasty. Nice mayonnaise, shell shaped pasta. Enough chicken and bacon. Nice addition with a salad. Well pleased.
Disgusting
Possibly the worst thing I’ve ever eaten, absolutely overloaded with the taste of raw onion, disgusting!
great value and flavour
It was really lovely and I don't usually like pasta in sauce need to get more different flavour's i know there is cheese but it was so so nice not chewy chicken or baon
The chicken has a lot of gristle in it at the mom
The chicken has a lot of gristle in it at the moment. enid
yuk
not great!! basically pasta with tons of mayonaise , yuk
Great product
Loved this .....great taste.
Full of vinegar, spoiled the flavor, couldn't eat.
Full of vinegar, spoiled the flavor, couldn't eat.
very good
great taste no problems