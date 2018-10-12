By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Four Bean & Mint Salad 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Four Bean & Mint Salad 250G
£ 1.40
£0.56/100g
½ of a pack (125g)
  • Energy535kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 428kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Pinto, haricot, edamame soya and black turtle beans with sweetcorn and red pepper in a lemon and herb dressing.
  A medley of pinto, haricot, edamame and black turtle beans
  • A hint of mint.
  • A hint of mint
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Beans (62%) [Pinto Beans, Haricot Beans, Edamame Soya Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Salt], Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Dressing (10%) [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Mint, Black Pepper].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy428kJ / 102kcal535kJ / 127kcal
Fat1.6g2.0g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate12.5g15.6g
Sugars1.2g1.5g
Fibre6.1g7.6g
Protein6.3g7.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious addition to a plate of salad

5 stars

This is a very tasty, healthy bean mix, at a fair price; the dressing is delicious, with fresh mint. It's very nice with salad leaves, a few tomatoes and some cooked meat.

