Tesco Finest Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous 170G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1318kJ / 319kcal
Product Description
- A chickpea dip with sesame seed paste, extra virgin olive oil (6%), lemon juice and garlic topped with cooked chickpeas.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Chickpeas (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste (10%), Whole Chickpeas (9%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sea Salt.
Cooked Chickpeas contain: Water, Chickpeas.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (43g)
|Energy
|1318kJ / 319kcal
|567kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
