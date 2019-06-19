By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous 170G

£ 2.00
£1.18/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy567kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1318kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • A chickpea dip with sesame seed paste, extra virgin olive oil (6%), lemon juice and garlic topped with cooked chickpeas.
  • Tesco finest* Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous. Silky smooth tahini, chickpeas and garlic blended with extra virgin olive oil (6%)
  • Silky smooth tahini, chickpeas and garlic blended with extra virgin olive oil (6%).
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Chickpeas (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste (10%), Whole Chickpeas (9%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sea Salt.

Cooked Chickpeas contain: Water, Chickpeas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (43g)
Energy1318kJ / 319kcal567kJ / 137kcal
Fat26.9g11.6g
Saturates2.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate10.4g4.5g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.7g2.0g
Protein6.4g2.7g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

