Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 500Ml

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
- For energy information visit www.accolade-wines.com/calories
- This Mud House Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant and refreshing with tropical fruit flavours - great with seafood, salads and evening sunshine.
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk
Tasting Notes
- Mud House Sauvignon Blanc is a bright, juicy wine - flavours of passion fruit, guava and grapefruit with hints of nettles and citrus
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
6.8
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Accolade Wines
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Stainless steel tank fermentation, no oak influence.
History
- Our founders set sail to travel world only to fall in love with New Zealand. After planting vines, they used the local earth to build their home. Two decades on, we continue to celebrate the spirit of striking out and breaking boundaries; wherever your are in the world, look out for our distinctive wines and celebrate your taste for adventure.
Regional Information
- Warm weather in Marlborough during flowering allows the fruit to ripen evenly and creates ripe fruit flavours and acid.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for those occasions when you want to share just two large glasses of wine and no more
- 2 Large Glasses
- Dinner Tonight
- Sharing
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
