Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 500Ml

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 500Ml
£ 5.00
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • For energy information visit www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • This Mud House Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant and refreshing with tropical fruit flavours - great with seafood, salads and evening sunshine.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Mud House Sauvignon Blanc is a bright, juicy wine - flavours of passion fruit, guava and grapefruit with hints of nettles and citrus

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation, no oak influence.

History

  • Our founders set sail to travel world only to fall in love with New Zealand. After planting vines, they used the local earth to build their home. Two decades on, we continue to celebrate the spirit of striking out and breaking boundaries; wherever your are in the world, look out for our distinctive wines and celebrate your taste for adventure.

Regional Information

  • Warm weather in Marlborough during flowering allows the fruit to ripen evenly and creates ripe fruit flavours and acid.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for those occasions when you want to share just two large glasses of wine and no more
  • 2 Large Glasses
  • Dinner Tonight
  • Sharing

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

