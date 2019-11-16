By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Albali Italian Pinot Grigio 37.5Cl

image 1 of Albali Italian Pinot Grigio 37.5Cl
£ 3.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Italian Wine
  • A fresh, crisp dry white with light floral aromatics in a perfect size to share. Enjoy chilled with chicken, seafood, fish or salads
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh, crisp dry white wine with light floral aromatics in a perfect size to share

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.5

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Much of the harvest is done at night to guarantee temperatures of below 12ºC to ensure the maximum potential of the Pinot Grigio grape. Every step of the winemaking process includes careful handling so that oxidation of the juice and wine is avoided. Maceration with the skins is carried out at a low temperature. The fermentation takes place at approximately 14-16 ºC for up to 12-15 days, in order to obtain the maximum aromatic potential.

History

  • Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.

Regional Information

  • From the classic vineyards of Italy, growers use modern growing methods and systems in the vineyard and for wine making. While most of the traditional wines from this area are based on native grape varieties, high demand for international varietals in the European and US markets has galvanized the region's producers into production of grapes such as Pinot Grigio.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Importer address

  • Felix Solis S.L,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis S.L,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

A pleasant medium dry white wine

4 stars

A pleasant medium dry white wine at a good price, quantity for one and ideal if your wife or partner doesn't drink alcohol. Sadly our local store is usually out of stock.

