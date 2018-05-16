Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl

Product Description
- Red Spanish Wine
- Deep red colour with violet tones and intense aromas of red ripe fruit. Pleasantly smooth on the palate. Best served between 14 - 16°C.
- Wine of Rioja, Spain
- Pack size: 37.5cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- Deep red colour with violet tones and intense aromas of ripe red fruit. Pleasantly smooth on the palate
Region of Origin
Rioja
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
4.88
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Pagos del Rey SL
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Antolin Gonzalez
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo
Vinification Details
- Once the grapes have been received and crushed in the winery, the must (grape juice) is left for cold maceration. This allows the aromas to develop and extracts colour from the skins. The must is fermented at a controlled temperature and then the wine goes through a malolactic fermentation in stainless steel vats. After light filtration, the wine is bottled in an inert atmosphere to ensure the best maturation in the bottle.
History
- Pagos del Rey occupies a privileged setting on the right bank of the Ebro river in the foothills of Rioja Alavesa in the town of Fuenmayor, where wine-making and tradition for the very heart of the Rioja Denominacion de Origen Califcada. Work on the Pagos del Rey winery in La Rioja began in 2004, with the first vintage in 2006 and completion of the buildings in 2008. The jewel in its crown is its ageing house, with room for 20,000 American and French oak barrels.
Regional Information
- All over Spain wine is an important part of the culture, but in La Rioja the people live and breathe wine at every turn. It is the most famous wine producing region in Spain and produces some of its most glorious wines. The production of red wines accounts for around 95% of the total, with notable white and rose wines also being produced. The great Tempranillo grape dominates in the vineyard, producing wines that are both suitable for drinking when young, and those that are destined for prolonged ageing.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- 13300ES
- España.
Return to
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- 13300ES
- España.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
37.5cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019