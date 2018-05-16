By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl

image 1 of Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl
£ 3.25
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Deep red colour with violet tones and intense aromas of red ripe fruit. Pleasantly smooth on the palate. Best served between 14 - 16°C.
  • Wine of Rioja, Spain
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

4.88

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Pagos del Rey SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Once the grapes have been received and crushed in the winery, the must (grape juice) is left for cold maceration. This allows the aromas to develop and extracts colour from the skins. The must is fermented at a controlled temperature and then the wine goes through a malolactic fermentation in stainless steel vats. After light filtration, the wine is bottled in an inert atmosphere to ensure the best maturation in the bottle.

History

  • Pagos del Rey occupies a privileged setting on the right bank of the Ebro river in the foothills of Rioja Alavesa in the town of Fuenmayor, where wine-making and tradition for the very heart of the Rioja Denominacion de Origen Califcada. Work on the Pagos del Rey winery in La Rioja began in 2004, with the first vintage in 2006 and completion of the buildings in 2008. The jewel in its crown is its ageing house, with room for 20,000 American and French oak barrels.

Regional Information

  • All over Spain wine is an important part of the culture, but in La Rioja the people live and breathe wine at every turn. It is the most famous wine producing region in Spain and produces some of its most glorious wines. The production of red wines accounts for around 95% of the total, with notable white and rose wines also being produced. The great Tempranillo grape dominates in the vineyard, producing wines that are both suitable for drinking when young, and those that are destined for prolonged ageing.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES
  • España.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

