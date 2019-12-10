Echo Falls Summer Berries Vodka 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Summer Berries Flavoured Vodka
- We know what you're thinking, I love drinking Echo Falls wines and I love the fruit fusion range too. How can things get any better?
- Surprise! Fruity vodka! Simply Summer Berries - give your glass of lemonade or cola a fruity twist by adding 25ml of Echo Falls Summer Berries flavoured vodka.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Want to try something different?
- ProsEcho Falls
- 25ml Echo Falls Summer Berries Vodka
- 100ml of prosecco
- Top it off with a fresh raspberry perfection.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019