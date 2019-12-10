Malibu Passion Fruit Rum 70Cl
Product Description
- Passionfruit
- The Caribbean has been home to rum for hundreds of years, but it's been home to mouthwatering fruits even longer. We've combined the two to create Malibu Passionfruit- ripe and juicy fruit flavour with the refreshing taste of summer. Perfect for when the sun's setting and the good times are flowing.
- Pack size: 70cl
Tasting Notes
- Carribbean Rum with Passionfruit Flavour, The taste of fresh, ripe passionfruit meets smooth Caribbean rum, Versatile and refreshing, Malibu Passionfruit, is the rum you love minus the coconut. Perfect for making Pornstar Martinis, Passionfruit Mojitos or just mixed simply with lemonade.
Alcohol Units
14.7
ABV
21% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
