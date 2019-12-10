By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malibu Passion Fruit Rum 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Malibu Passion Fruit Rum 70Cl
£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Passionfruit
  • The Caribbean has been home to rum for hundreds of years, but it's been home to mouthwatering fruits even longer. We've combined the two to create Malibu Passionfruit- ripe and juicy fruit flavour with the refreshing taste of summer. Perfect for when the sun's setting and the good times are flowing.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Carribbean Rum with Passionfruit Flavour, The taste of fresh, ripe passionfruit meets smooth Caribbean rum, Versatile and refreshing, Malibu Passionfruit, is the rum you love minus the coconut. Perfect for making Pornstar Martinis, Passionfruit Mojitos or just mixed simply with lemonade.

Alcohol Units

14.7

ABV

21% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple Juice 1 Litre

£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Malibu Rum Strawberry Spritz 75Cl

£ 7.50
£10.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here