Tesco Peppery Babyleaf Salad Bowl 95G

image 1 of Tesco Peppery Babyleaf Salad Bowl 95G
£ 1.00
£0.11/10g
Each pack (95g)
  • Energy91kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 95kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of babyleaves with Piccolo tomatoes and peppers.
  • Strong. Rocket and babyleaf mix topped with peppers and Piccolo tomatoes.
  • Strong. Rocket and babyleaf mix topped with peppers and Piccolo tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Babyleaves [Wild Rocket, Baby Red Leaf, Baby Mizuna, Baby Spinach], Piccolo Tomatoes, Peppers.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

95g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (95g)
Energy95kJ / 23kcal91kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.6g2.5g
Sugars2.4g2.3g
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein1.6g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Fresh leaves

5 stars

Lovely mixed leaves...full to the brim....gorgeous taste...very happy to buy often!

