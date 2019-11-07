By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tarczynski Kabanos Pork 50G

Tarczynski Kabanos Pork 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Pork Kabanos Sausage Exclusive.
  • Finely shredded, smoked, steamed and dried pork sausage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Starch, Salt, Spices and Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Pork Fat, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilizer: Cellulose, Prepared with 185g of Pork Meat per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame, Egg

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +24°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.Best before: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging.

Name and address

  • Tarczynski S.A.,
  • 55-100 Trzebnica,
  • Ujezdziec Maly 80.

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2274kJ/ 549kcal
Fat 48g
- of which saturates 18g
Carbohydrate 5.3g
- of which sugars 1.9g
Protein 24g
Salt 3.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Tasty

5 stars

Great taste, good for snacking on.

