Tesco 2 Lemon & Pepper Sea Bass Fillets 200G

- Energy751kJ 181kcal9%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) fillets with a lemon, thyme and black pepper butter.
- Responsibly sourced. Carefully farmed in the Mediterranean waters off the coast of Turkey. Boneless.
- A delicately flavoured fish paired with lemon, thyme and pepper butter
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced
- A delicately flavoured fish paired with lemon, thyme and pepper butter
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 200g
- High in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Bass (Fish) (90%), Butter (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging, place butter pellets to one side.
Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 5-7 minutes, turning halfway through. Remove fish from pan. Add butter to the same pan and heat until melted. Pour over the fish and serve.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using sea bass farmed in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (82g**)
|Energy
|916kJ / 220kcal
|751kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|19.4g
|15.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1200mg
|984mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 164g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019