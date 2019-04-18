Tesco Double Chocolate Loaf Cake

Buying again
It was scrumptious. Very moist.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1685kJ / 402kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerine), Milk Chocolate Curls (3.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.
Milk Chocolate Curls contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.
6 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (45g)
|Energy
|1685kJ / 402kcal
|761kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|23.7g
|Sugars
|30.3g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.9g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
