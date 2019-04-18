By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Chocolate Loaf Cake

Write a review
Tesco Double Chocolate Loaf Cake
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy761kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1685kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate buttercream, drizzled with a syrup soak and topped with milk chocolate curls.
  • Baked in the tray Filled with dark chocolate buttercream for richness
  • Baked in the tray Filled with dark chocolate buttercream for richness Our little cakes are individually baked in their own tray and transform any cake recipe into a fancy dessert, perfect for tea time or after dinner treat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerine), Milk Chocolate Curls (3.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.

Milk Chocolate Curls contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (45g)
Energy1685kJ / 402kcal761kJ / 182kcal
Fat18.3g8.3g
Saturates5.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate52.4g23.7g
Sugars30.3g13.7g
Fibre2.1g0.9g
Protein5.9g2.7g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Buying again

5 stars

It was scrumptious. Very moist.

