H.W. Nevills Sultana Scones 10 Pack

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 0.49
£0.05/each
One Scone
  • Energy577kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Sultana Scones.
  • H.W. Nevill's Sultana Scones. Soft and crumbly with juicy fruit.
  • First baked 1872. Quality Bakers

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Sultanas (7%), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1408kJ / 334kcal577kJ / 137kcal
Fat7.5g3.1g
Saturates2.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate58.6g24.0g
Sugars14.6g6.0g
Fibre2.3g0.9g
Protein6.8g2.8g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious, have bought them every week since they first became available and have never been disappointed. Highly recommended.

These scones are excellent value for money. Tryin

4 stars

These scones are excellent value for money. Trying my best to avoid high calorie, fat and sugar laden treats at just 137 calories and 3 grams of fat these little scones are a satisfactory craving met with my afternoon cuppa! I tend to freeze the scones and take out as I need.

Not good

1 stars

Very, very dry and about 1 sultana in each scone.

Disappointing

2 stars

Very small scones with hardly any sultanas.

Really good value. Good texture and tasty

5 stars

Really good value. Good texture and tasty

