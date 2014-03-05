Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 2000Iu 96 Tablets
Product Description
- Vitamin D food supplement tablets
- Food Supplement
- D3* 50μg
- *Ultra Vitamin D provides D3, which is the preferred form of vitamin D.
- Extra Strength Vitamin D - for Health & Wellness
- Ultra Vitamin D provides 2000 IU vitamin D3. Safeguarding the diet with vitamin D is recommended to help maintain optimum levels throughout the year, especially the winter months. This is particularly important for those who have restricted or limited exposure to the sun.
- Vitamin D plays a truly remarkable role in the body for all round health and wellness, including contributing to the:
- Normal function of the immune system
- Normal absorption and utilisation of calcium in the body and the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
- Maintenance of normal muscle function.
- Vitamin D also has an important role in the process of cell division.
- Contains Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), the preferred form of vitamin D produced naturally by the body on exposure to sunlight.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago.
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- UK's no 1 vitamin D brand
- Supports normal immune system function
- British pharmacopoeia quality
- No lactose
- No preservatives or yeast
- No artificial colours
- Ultra vitamin D is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians

Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colour: Titanium Dioxide), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink.
- Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- Ultra Vitamin D may be used for as long as required.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- For more information:
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.ultravits.com
Net Contents
96 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Vitamin D†† (as D3 2000 IU)
|50 µg
|1000
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram
|-
|-
|††British Pharmacopoeia Quality, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
