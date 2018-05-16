Slimfast Chocolate Meal Bar 240G (4X60g)

Product Description
- Soya and rice crispy bar half dipped in milk chocolate and topped with milk chocolate chips, meal replacement for weight control.
- Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
- SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
- It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
- Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
- Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
- Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
- Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
- Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
- It's all you need for a meal
- High in fibre
- 23 vitamins & minerals
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Protein Crisp (25%) (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser: Calcium Carbonate; Salt), Oligofructose, Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectant: Glycerine, Glucose Syrup, Vitamins and Minerals1, Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Milk Protein Isolate, Oats, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Cocoa Crispies (2%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Pectose Paste (Fructose, Glucose Solids, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavours), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, 1Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Sodium, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin E, Zinc, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Copper, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Iodine, Vitamin K, Selenium, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
- If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%NRV† Per 100g
|‡Per 60g Bar
|%NRV† Per serving
|Energy Value (kJ/kcal)
|1510/361
|907/217
|Fat (g)
|10.9
|6.5
|of which saturates (g)
|3.8
|2.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33.1
|19.9
|of which sugars (g)
|14.6
|8.8
|Fibre (g)
|16.9
|10.1
|Protein (g)
|25.2
|15.1
|Salt (g)
|1.8
|1.1
|Vitamin A (µg)
|400
|50%
|240
|30%
|Vitamin D (µg)
|2.50
|50%
|1.50
|30%
|Vitamin E (mg)
|6.00
|50%
|3.60
|30%
|Vitamin K (µg)
|37.5
|50%
|22.5
|30%
|Vitamin C (mg)
|40.0
|50%
|24.0
|30%
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.55
|50%
|0.33
|30%
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.70
|50%
|0.42
|30%
|Niacin (mg)
|8.00
|50%
|4.80
|30%
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.70
|50%
|0.42
|30%
|Folic Acid (µg)
|100
|50%
|60.0
|30%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|1.25
|50%
|0.75
|30%
|Biotin (µg)
|25.0
|50%
|15.0
|30%
|Pantothenic Acid (mg)
|3.00
|50%
|1.80
|30%
|Calcium (mg)
|400
|50%
|240
|30%
|Phosphorus (mg)
|350
|50%
|210
|30%
|Iron (mg)
|7.00
|50%
|4.20
|30%
|Magnesium (mg)
|187.5
|50%
|112.5
|30%
|Zinc (mg)
|5.00
|50%
|3.00
|30%
|Iodine (µg)
|75.0
|50%
|45.0
|30%
|Potassium (mg)
|833
|50%
|500
|30%
|Copper (mg)
|0.50
|50%
|0.30
|30%
|Selenium (µg)
|27.5
|50%
|16.5
|30%
|Manganese (mg)
|1.00
|50%
|0.60
|30%
|Sodium (mg)
|731
|n/a
|439
|n/a
|‡1 bar = 1 portion
Safety information
