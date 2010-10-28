Balconi Mini Mixed Cakes 280G

Contains alcohol
Contains alcohol although its not specified in ingredients list, therefore not halal
Sugar, Wheat Flour (20%), Eggs (17%), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower in varying proportions), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk (8%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Wheat Fibre, Hazelnut Paste, Flavourings, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Salt
Store in a cool dry place.
Product of Italy
This pack contains 10 servings
10 x 28g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|28g**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1593 kJ
|446 kJ
|-
|380 kcal
|106 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|15,4 g
|4,3 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|8,8 g
|2,5 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|54,1 g
|15,2 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|34,4 g
|9,6 g
|11%
|Protein
|5,4 g
|1,5 g
|3%
|Salt
|0,40 g
|0,11 g
|2%
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 serving = 1 snack (approx, 28g). This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
