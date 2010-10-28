By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Balconi Mini Mixed Cakes 280G

1(1)Write a review
Balconi Mini Mixed Cakes 280G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Product Description

  • Oven-Baked Confectionary Product with Fat-Reduced Cocoa Filling (26%).
  • UNI EN ISO 9001:2015
  • Quality Management System Certified by Certiquality.
  • 10 snacks free from preservatives, artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (20%), Eggs (17%), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower in varying proportions), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk (8%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Wheat Fibre, Hazelnut Paste, Flavourings, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Balconi S.p.A.,
  • Via XX Settembre, 51,
  • 20014 Nerviano (MI),
  • Italy-I.

Return to

  • balconi@balconidolciaria.com
  • http://www.balconidolciaria.com

Net Contents

10 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g28g**% RI*
Energy1593 kJ446 kJ
-380 kcal106 kcal5%
Fat 15,4 g4,3 g6%
of which saturates 8,8 g2,5 g12%
Carbohydrate 54,1 g15,2 g6%
of which sugars 34,4 g9,6 g11%
Protein 5,4 g1,5 g3%
Salt 0,40 g0,11 g2%
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
** 1 serving = 1 snack (approx, 28g). This pack contains 10 servings---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Contains alcohol

1 stars

Contains alcohol although its not specified in ingredients list, therefore not halal

