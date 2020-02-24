By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7Up Free

3(8)Write a review
£ 3.19
£0.97/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy17kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • Free of sugar and caffeine
  • Free of colour
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Free of sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE

Distributor address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • www.7up.ie

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 5kJ/1kcal17kJ/3kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste. I really don’t get the moaning in the review - if you don’t want sugar free - don’t buy it ?? For those who have a need to regulate their blood sugar - the sugar free version of 7 up is fantastic.

Hate Artificial Sweeteners

1 stars

I hate Artificial Sweeteners.As an Adult I should have a Choice.So I will not be buying these or anything else without Sugar.

Terrible

1 stars

I hate it , stock up normal one

We want real SUGAR

1 stars

What is wrong with sugar? NOTHING. Got these for visiting friends, no one liked them......... give us options we want. These substitute sugars are more bad for you than real thing. Avoid these alternatives

Refreshingly nice

5 stars

Really like this and it's guilt free brilliant

I hate sugar free drinks but this is amazing. Real

5 stars

I hate sugar free drinks but this is amazing. Really refreshing and no saccharine taste.

Yuck

1 stars

Crap - bring back our choice and stock proper 7up. This stuff is awful and you’re loosing my business because I now shop in Asda where I can get it.

good

4 stars

my mum loves this and it's not too bad a price

