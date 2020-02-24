Great taste
Great taste. I really don’t get the moaning in the review - if you don’t want sugar free - don’t buy it ?? For those who have a need to regulate their blood sugar - the sugar free version of 7 up is fantastic.
Hate Artificial Sweeteners
I hate Artificial Sweeteners.As an Adult I should have a Choice.So I will not be buying these or anything else without Sugar.
Terrible
I hate it , stock up normal one
We want real SUGAR
What is wrong with sugar? NOTHING. Got these for visiting friends, no one liked them......... give us options we want. These substitute sugars are more bad for you than real thing. Avoid these alternatives
Refreshingly nice
Really like this and it's guilt free brilliant
I hate sugar free drinks but this is amazing. Real
I hate sugar free drinks but this is amazing. Really refreshing and no saccharine taste.
Yuck
Crap - bring back our choice and stock proper 7up. This stuff is awful and you’re loosing my business because I now shop in Asda where I can get it.
good
my mum loves this and it's not too bad a price