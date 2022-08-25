We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lyclear Shampoo Plus Comb 200Ml

Lyclear Shampoo Plus Comb 200Ml

1(2)
Write a review

£14.00

£7.00/100ml

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Lyclear Shampoo Any serious incidents must be reported to the distributor, Omega Pharma International N.V. and the local competent authority, UK: Yellow Card Scheme, www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store. IE: www.hpra.ie.
A clinical and ex vivo testing have demonstrated that this medical device kills and eliminates up to 100% of head lice and eggs.*Its unique formula facilitates the removal of lice and eggs. Use sufficient product and comb thoroughly to remove eggs.As easy as washing hairNo insecticidesPleasant fragranceWith Osmolane®, a hypertonic complex killing lice and nits in a non-insecticidal way.*Clinical studies have demonstrated up to 100% efficacy of Lyclear Original Shampoo against lice and nits on an average European infestation level.Lyclear Original Shampoo's double action formula not only eliminates head lice and eggs, in addition, it's also convenient to use as it washes the hair at the same time.
OriginalKills Head Lice & NitsUp to 100% effective in one goEffective in 15 minutesEliminates eggsGentle on hair and skin + Comb
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Osmolane®, Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Silica, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Diglycerine, Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Urea, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycereth -7 Cocoate, Benzyl Acetate, Methyl Anthranilate, Benzyl Salicitate, P-Cresyl Methylether, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to UseCheck the dry hair lock by lock for head lice using the enclosed fine toothed anti-lice comb.1 Shake the bottle before use.Apply enough Lyclear Original Shampoo evenly onto dry hair. Be sure to cover all the hair and scalp with a thick layer of the product. Massage well from the roots to tips paying particular attention to the neck and behind the ears.2 Leave on for 15 minutes.3 Before washing the hair, comb thoroughly with the Lyclear anti-lice comb to remove the lice and eggs. Regularly clean the comb.4 Add enough water to the hair to work up foam. Wash and rinse the hair thoroughly.Be sure to rinse everything out. Style the hair as Usual.Read the instructions before use.For use on adults and children over 2 years old.200 ml = up to 8 applications, depending on the length of the hair.

View all Kid's Medicine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here