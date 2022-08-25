Lyclear Shampoo Plus Comb 200Ml

Lyclear Shampoo Any serious incidents must be reported to the distributor, Omega Pharma International N.V. and the local competent authority, UK: Yellow Card Scheme, www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store. IE: www.hpra.ie.

A clinical and ex vivo testing have demonstrated that this medical device kills and eliminates up to 100% of head lice and eggs.* Its unique formula facilitates the removal of lice and eggs. Use sufficient product and comb thoroughly to remove eggs. As easy as washing hair No insecticides Pleasant fragrance With Osmolane®, a hypertonic complex killing lice and nits in a non-insecticidal way. *Clinical studies have demonstrated up to 100% efficacy of Lyclear Original Shampoo against lice and nits on an average European infestation level. Lyclear Original Shampoo's double action formula not only eliminates head lice and eggs, in addition, it's also convenient to use as it washes the hair at the same time.

Original Kills Head Lice & Nits Up to 100% effective in one go Effective in 15 minutes Eliminates eggs Gentle on hair and skin + Comb

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Osmolane®, Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Silica, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Diglycerine, Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Urea, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycereth -7 Cocoate, Benzyl Acetate, Methyl Anthranilate, Benzyl Salicitate, P-Cresyl Methylether, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage