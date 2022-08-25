Lyclear Shampoo Plus Comb 200Ml

Lyclear Shampoo Any serious incidents must be reported to the distributor, Omega Pharma International N.V. and the local competent authority, UK: Yellow Card Scheme, www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store. IE: www.hpra.ie.
A clinical and ex vivo testing have demonstrated that this medical device kills and eliminates up to 100% of head lice and eggs.*Its unique formula facilitates the removal of lice and eggs. Use sufficient product and comb thoroughly to remove eggs.As easy as washing hairNo insecticidesPleasant fragranceWith Osmolane®, a hypertonic complex killing lice and nits in a non-insecticidal way.*Clinical studies have demonstrated up to 100% efficacy of Lyclear Original Shampoo against lice and nits on an average European infestation level.Lyclear Original Shampoo's double action formula not only eliminates head lice and eggs, in addition, it's also convenient to use as it washes the hair at the same time.
OriginalKills Head Lice & NitsUp to 100% effective in one goEffective in 15 minutesEliminates eggsGentle on hair and skin + Comb
Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
Osmolane®, Aqua, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Silica, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Diglycerine, Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Urea, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Glycereth -7 Cocoate, Benzyl Acetate, Methyl Anthranilate, Benzyl Salicitate, P-Cresyl Methylether, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
How to UseCheck the dry hair lock by lock for head lice using the enclosed fine toothed anti-lice comb.1 Shake the bottle before use.Apply enough Lyclear Original Shampoo evenly onto dry hair. Be sure to cover all the hair and scalp with a thick layer of the product. Massage well from the roots to tips paying particular attention to the neck and behind the ears.2 Leave on for 15 minutes.3 Before washing the hair, comb thoroughly with the Lyclear anti-lice comb to remove the lice and eggs. Regularly clean the comb.4 Add enough water to the hair to work up foam. Wash and rinse the hair thoroughly.Be sure to rinse everything out. Style the hair as Usual.Read the instructions before use.For use on adults and children over 2 years old.200 ml = up to 8 applications, depending on the length of the hair.