Kit & Kin Nappies Size1 Panda 20 Pack 2-6Kg 4-13Lbs

Product Description
- Eco Nappies
- Better for your baby
- Kit & Kin is the sustainable nappy with premium performance. Made with naturally derived plant based materials and featuring a part-natural high-tech absorbent core, Kit & Kin nappies contain significantly fewer chemicals than standard nappies and help protect your baby's delicate skin and safeguard it from sensitive skin problems like eczema and nappy rash.
- Better for our world
- Kit & Kin protects the environment too. For every pack sold, we help fund the purchase of rainforest through the World Land Trust, helping maintain a vital eco system that provides clean air, life-saving medicines and safe havens for some of the world's most vulnerable wildlife:
- - 25% of all medications used around the world originated from the rainforest, yet only 1% of the rainforest has been analysed for its medicinal benefits.
- - At the current rate of deforestation, the rainforest will be gone in just 40 years.
- Together we can make a difference.
- 1. Sustainability
- We use sustainable materials to help end our dependency on non renewable resources and protect the future resources of your baby's world.
- - Our soft internal and outer linings are made with naturally derived, plant-based sustainable materials.
- - Our super absorbent core contains chlorine-free fluff pulp harvested from sustainably managed forests.
- - Our front panels, tapes, anti-leak barriers and packaging are all made from an oxo-biodegradable material.
- 2. Performance
- - Our part-natural high-tech absorbent core lasts overnight for drier babies and happier mums and dads
- - Our securely fitting moisture barrier cuffs help prevent leakages
- 3. Comfort
- - Our soft waist and elastic stretch panels naturally adjust to your baby's body shape for greater freedom of movement.
- - Because we use fewer chemicals than standard nappies, your baby will only come into contact with the softest and most gentle materials.
- 4. Beauty without bunnies
- Kit & Kin is proud to be a member of PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. By purchasing cruelty-free products you can help save a number of animals from excruciating tests and a lifetime of suffering.
- Textile content: Outer lining: Sustainable material and polyethylene waterproof film.
- Internal lining: Polypropylene / PLA (natural polymer).
- Barriers: Polypropylene.
- Elastic ribbon: Polyurethane.
- Chlorine free fluff pulp
- Naturally dry
- Earth-friendly for a happier planet
- Super absorbent
- Hypoallergenic
- Sustainable
- Supporting the World Land trust
Information
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction: Once you have laid the baby onto the nappy, stick the tapes onto the front strips. Try to get the best fit possible, ensuring your baby is comfortable.
Warnings
- Caution: Disposable nappies like almost any article of clothing, including cloth nappies, will burn if exposed to flame. Always keep your child away from any source of flame. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this plastic bag away from babies and children. To avoid plumbing problems DO NOT FLUSH disposable nappies down the toilet. Discard soiled nappies in waste container using a biodegradable nappy bag. The tapes may also be used to keep disposable nappy wrapped for disposal. Do not use this bag in cribs, bed carriages or playpens.
- www.kitandkin.com
Net Contents
Safety information
