Red Bull Energy Drink Sugar Free 12 X 250Ml
New
Product Description
- Caffeinated taurine drink with sweeteners
- - Red Bull Sugarfree - No Sugars, just Wings
- - Red Bull Sugarfree is Red Bull Energy Drink, but sugar free
- - Only 5 calories per each Red Bull Sugarfree can of 250 ml
- - Red Bull Sugarfree's formula contains high quality ingredients: Caffeine, Taurine, B-Group Vitamins, - Aspartame & Acesulfame K, Alpine water
- - Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminum
- - Vitalizes Body and Mind.®
- - Red Bull Energy Drinks
- - 12 x 250ml
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Recycled
- 15% Total Recovered Fiber
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Acidifier Citric Acid, Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates, Magnesium Carbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Thickener Xanthan Gum, Colours (Caramel, Riboflavin)
Storage
Best before: See base of can
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
Name and address
- Red Bull Company Limited,
- Seven Dials Warehouse,
- 42-56 Earlham Street,
- London,
- WC2H 9LA,
- United Kingdom.
Distributor address
- Distribution for the Republic of Ireland:
- Richmond Marketing,
- 1st Floor Harmony Court,
- Harmony Row,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Red Bull Company Limited,
- Seven Dials Warehouse,
- 42-56 Earlham Street,
- London,
- WC2H 9LA,
- United Kingdom.
- www.redbull.co.uk
- www.redbull.ie
Net Contents
12 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|13 kJ (3 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|0 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|Niacin
|8 mg / 50% NRV
|Pantothenic acid
|2 mg / 33% NRV
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg /143% NRV
|Vitamin B12
|2 µg / 80% NRV
|Vitamins:
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019