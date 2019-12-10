Wolf Blass Yellow Label Merlot 75Cl
Product Description
- Merlot - Red Australian Wine
- A full flavoured Merlot from selected vineyards in South Australia, the heartland of Wolf Blass. Plum, dark cherry, sweet spice and subtle oak flavours are enhanced with a soft and velvety finish.
- Wolfgang Blass established his winery in 1966, crafting wines which epitomised quality, character and consistency; a philosophy our winemakers continue today.
- Wine of South Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Palate A medium-bodied palate with rich dark plum and blueberry fruits melding with supple, varietal tannins. A hint of oak adds complexity and further richness to the palate, while the finish is smooth and long-lasting.
Region of Origin
South Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Wolf Blass
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot
Vinification Details
- A warm, dry start to the season brought on rapid, early flowering. After a much-needed rain in January, summer progressed with warm days and relatively cool nights, perfect for ripening. A burst of heat in late January brought on an early, condensed harvest with wines full of flavour and with good natural balance.
History
- Wolf Blass Wines, established in 1966, has grown from a humble tin shed to become one of the world's most successful and awarded wineries. Today, Wolf Blass wines are exported to more than 50 countries and are recognised internationally as icons of modern winemaking. The essence of Wolf Blass wines is exemplified through the passion of its custodians, past and present as they continue to create wines of quality, character and consistency.
Regional Information
- The heartland of Wolf Blass winemaking, Yellow Label has delivered exceptional quality for over 40 years through an outstanding range of South Australian wines. Bright, fruit-driven and full of flavour, Yellow Label wines pair perfectly with food, helping make any meal more of an occasion.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Wolf Blass Wines,
- Sturt Highway,
- Nuriootpa SA 5355,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS,
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
