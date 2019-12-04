Tesco Finest Nduja, Mascarpone, Red Onion Ravioli 250G

Incredibly tasty
This is the best ravioli I have ever had! It is so delicious and buy it every week! Highly recommend
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ
Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (19%), Red Onion (10%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Dried Potato, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Spicy Pork Sausage (4%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Chilli Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Nutmeg, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (7%), Red Pepper Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Spicy Pork Sausage contains: Pork Fat, Pork, Chilli Pepper, Chilli Purée, Pepper, Paprika, Salt
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in Italy using pork from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (155g**)
|Energy
|899kJ
|1394kJ
|-
|216kcal
|334kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|18.4g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|26.5g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|7.9g
|Protein
|7.5g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 310g
|-
|-
