Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Provola Girasoli 250G

As good as from a restaurant...
Delicious flavours and texture. Restaurant quality.
Recommended
These are really lovely, I recommend them.
Great flavour shame about the lumps
The flavour was lovely but there were grisly hard lumps in the filling which I can only assume were the reconstitued butternut squash pieces and they were foul. Ended up throwing our dinner away after three pieces as neither of us could stand the grisly bits. Very disappointed.
Utterly tasteless
The filling tasted a but sweet but totally non-descript. Why put such a tasteless filling in pasta? I would not have known there was sage or provola in there at all.