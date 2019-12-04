By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Porcini & Black Truffle Mezzelune 250G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Porcini & Black Truffle Mezzelune 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1089kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with ricotta full fat whey cheese, porcini and dried oyster mushrooms and truffle.
  • Mezzelune filled with nutty porcini mushrooms, enhanced by the earthiness of black truffle. Soft and creamy ricotta tempers the rich flavours to create a perfect balance. Made by the Voltan family from Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and free range egg.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (30%), Fresh Egg Pasta, Water, Dried Potato, Porcini Mushroom (Boletus Edulis and its Group) (4.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Dried Oyster Mushroom (3%), Parsley, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Truffle (Tuber Aestivum Vitt.) (0.3%), Garlic, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour, Pasteurise Egg (7%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g**)
Energy 726kJ1089kJ
-173kcal260kcal
Fat 6.0g9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g3.7g
Carbohydrate 20.5g30.7g
of which sugars 2.8g4.1g
Fibre 4.0g6.0g
Protein 7.2g10.8g
Salt 0.6g0.9g
Pack contains 2 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply Delicious !

5 stars

Having already tried this prior to looking at the reviews, I was somewhat surprised at the low rating posted by some, firstly, it tastes exactly as one would expect, a little stronger in flavour which was a pleasant surprise, secondly, it’s obvious that some may have overcooked the product, the packet suggest 3 mins but I only cooked it for around 2 minutes tops, the longer you cook pasta, the less taste it will have, fresh pasta should be slightly al dente, as soon as the pasta starts to swell, it’s cooked, any more and you will lose flavour and likely burst the parcels (as the packet suggests, do not try to separate prior to putting the contents in hot water), it has a lovely flavour and is one of the better filled pasta products on the market, use a good extra virgin olive oil (cold pressed) and either fresh Parmesan or a little grated vintage cheddar (works well). Goes wonderfully well with Garlic Ciabatta and a glass of Prosecco !

A little respect

4 stars

Referring to previous reviews: perhaps educate yourself first with the aromas of truffle so that you can appreciate the product with the respect it deserves. Remember the cooking instructions are only a guideline and ferocious boiling will impair flavour and calls for explosions! Serve with light butter, fresh lemon, rocket and Parmesan shavings.

AVOID THEM!

1 stars

Terrible. The smell is awful. They stink. Don't buy them! I vomited after eating them.

Keep it light, fresh & simple

3 stars

Forewarned by another review I kept the handling & sauce as light as possible and had no problems like dissolving or exploding upon boiling; though I'd keep to no more than a juiced beet, tomato & butter dressing rather than any heavy sauce which could mask their delicate flavour. I served mine over a warm, green veg salad including a little fresh fennel.

Horrific. An affront to fungi and truffles...

1 stars

Literally one of the most disgusting things I have ever eaten. As usual no matter how carefully you handle and cook, at least half the pasta bursts and you get sloppy water filled shapes. Although to be honest these ones were better than the actually filling which has a texture like sawdust mixed with water, and a taste like sawdust with a splash of mushroom soup. I wouldn’t feed this to my dog, and she enjoys eating badger excrement. Vile. Revolting. An affront to fungi and truffles the world over. Would have given no stars if I could.

