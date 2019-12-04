Tesco Finest Porcini & Black Truffle Mezzelune 250G

Simply Delicious !
Having already tried this prior to looking at the reviews, I was somewhat surprised at the low rating posted by some, firstly, it tastes exactly as one would expect, a little stronger in flavour which was a pleasant surprise, secondly, it’s obvious that some may have overcooked the product, the packet suggest 3 mins but I only cooked it for around 2 minutes tops, the longer you cook pasta, the less taste it will have, fresh pasta should be slightly al dente, as soon as the pasta starts to swell, it’s cooked, any more and you will lose flavour and likely burst the parcels (as the packet suggests, do not try to separate prior to putting the contents in hot water), it has a lovely flavour and is one of the better filled pasta products on the market, use a good extra virgin olive oil (cold pressed) and either fresh Parmesan or a little grated vintage cheddar (works well). Goes wonderfully well with Garlic Ciabatta and a glass of Prosecco !
A little respect
Referring to previous reviews: perhaps educate yourself first with the aromas of truffle so that you can appreciate the product with the respect it deserves. Remember the cooking instructions are only a guideline and ferocious boiling will impair flavour and calls for explosions! Serve with light butter, fresh lemon, rocket and Parmesan shavings.
AVOID THEM!
Terrible. The smell is awful. They stink. Don't buy them! I vomited after eating them.
Keep it light, fresh & simple
Forewarned by another review I kept the handling & sauce as light as possible and had no problems like dissolving or exploding upon boiling; though I'd keep to no more than a juiced beet, tomato & butter dressing rather than any heavy sauce which could mask their delicate flavour. I served mine over a warm, green veg salad including a little fresh fennel.
Horrific. An affront to fungi and truffles...
Literally one of the most disgusting things I have ever eaten. As usual no matter how carefully you handle and cook, at least half the pasta bursts and you get sloppy water filled shapes. Although to be honest these ones were better than the actually filling which has a texture like sawdust mixed with water, and a taste like sawdust with a splash of mushroom soup. I wouldn’t feed this to my dog, and she enjoys eating badger excrement. Vile. Revolting. An affront to fungi and truffles the world over. Would have given no stars if I could.