Tesco Finest Tomato & Burrata Ravioli 250G

Bland, tasteless - an offence to burrata!
I reset my Tesco online password just to tell shoppers how disappointing this pasta is. I was going to pick up a pack of spinach and ricotta tortellini for a fast dinner when I spotted this attractive green pasta. I love burrata and the love the deep flavour that usually comes from roasted tomatoes. As a premium product is was more than twice the price of regular Tesco filled pasta but I hoped it would be worth the difference. Its described by Tesco that the creamy burrata gives a 'ready to melt ' texture when cooked and indeed I was expecting a creamy, juicy filling. What I got was dry, tasteless and in no way capable of melting. The pasta itself was acceptable but you expect the filling to be the start of the show here and it most certainly wasn't! Only other positive comment I can make is that it didn't stick together before or after cooking like some fresh filled pasta does. No suggestions are given for a sauce so I tossed in EV olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan.
Creamy. Nice. We put some butter, chilli flakes an
Creamy. Nice. We put some butter, chilli flakes and fresh garlic in it and it was delicious.
It's NOT ravioli!
This product is dreadful! It's thin, no flavour because minimal and poor ingredients. If you've bought one, make a good sauce, bin the ravioli and eat the sauce.
Don't recommend
Sell by date still has a week on it. Opened it for dinner tonight. Still sealed. To my disgust the pasta was covered in mould.
Useless came apart in the pan with water only at a
Useless came apart in the pan with water only at a simmer. Ended up with lots of flavoured water and pasta shells