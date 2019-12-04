By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tomato & Burrata Ravioli 250G

Tesco Finest Tomato & Burrata Ravioli 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1432kJ 343kcal
  • Fat17.1g
  • Saturates6.2g
  • Sugars3.2g
  • Salt0.7g
Product Description

  • Fresh egg, spinach and basil pasta parcels filled with burrata full fat soft cheese and roasted tomatoes.
  • Creamy burrata cheese, a staple of Italy's southern dairies and a blend of stracciatella and cream give this Ravioli a soft texture ready to melt when cooked. Made by the Voltan family from the Venice region. Four generations of experience go into the silky dough, made with a blend of 00 wheat flour, durum wheat semolina and free range egg.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Egg Pasta, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Sunflower Oil, Burrata Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Roasted Tomato (5%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Onion, Parsley, Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (8%), Spinach Powder, Dried Basil

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
3 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Do not separate pasta prior cooking, it will separate in water. Add the pasta and simmer. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g**)
Energy955kJ1432kJ
-228kcal343kcal
Fat11.4g17.1g
of which saturates4.2g6.2g
Carbohydrate22.4g33.5g
of which sugars2.2g3.2g
Fibre3.2g4.8g
Protein7.6g11.4g
Salt0.5g0.7g
Pack contains 2 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 250g pack typically weighs 300g--

Bland, tasteless - an offence to burrata!

2 stars

I reset my Tesco online password just to tell shoppers how disappointing this pasta is. I was going to pick up a pack of spinach and ricotta tortellini for a fast dinner when I spotted this attractive green pasta. I love burrata and the love the deep flavour that usually comes from roasted tomatoes. As a premium product is was more than twice the price of regular Tesco filled pasta but I hoped it would be worth the difference. Its described by Tesco that the creamy burrata gives a 'ready to melt ' texture when cooked and indeed I was expecting a creamy, juicy filling. What I got was dry, tasteless and in no way capable of melting. The pasta itself was acceptable but you expect the filling to be the start of the show here and it most certainly wasn't! Only other positive comment I can make is that it didn't stick together before or after cooking like some fresh filled pasta does. No suggestions are given for a sauce so I tossed in EV olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan.

Creamy. Nice. We put some butter, chilli flakes an

4 stars

Creamy. Nice. We put some butter, chilli flakes and fresh garlic in it and it was delicious.

It's NOT ravioli!

1 stars

This product is dreadful! It's thin, no flavour because minimal and poor ingredients. If you've bought one, make a good sauce, bin the ravioli and eat the sauce.

Don't recommend

1 stars

Sell by date still has a week on it. Opened it for dinner tonight. Still sealed. To my disgust the pasta was covered in mould.

Useless came apart in the pan with water only at a

1 stars

Useless came apart in the pan with water only at a simmer. Ended up with lots of flavoured water and pasta shells

