By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Four Cheese Tortelloni 300G

2.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Four Cheese Tortelloni 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1720kJ 409kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ / 210kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with four cheeses.
  • MADE IN ITALY Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled filled with a blend of four cheeses. All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • MADE IN ITALY Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled filled with a blend of four cheeses.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Water], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (15%), Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Cheese (Milk) (0.5%), Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB chilled: 3 mins. Frozen: 4 mins.
Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer.
Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Made using EU Wheat and Cheese

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy882kJ / 210kcal1720kJ / 409kcal
Fat6.0g11.7g
Saturates2.9g5.7g
Carbohydrate28.8g56.2g
Sugars1.1g2.1g
Fibre2.2g4.3g
Protein9.0g17.6g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 390g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Cheesalicious

5 stars

Great pasta, the kids love it. Not spicy as mentioned above. Great with Carbonara or any other pasta sauce. Highly recommended!

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality pasta tastes great with any tomato based sauce

Very Spicy !!

1 stars

It does not mention Chilli unless you look at the ingredients but this was so spicy I had to throw it away

Tasteless

2 stars

Four cheese? I couldn't even taste one. Good as a base for a something with flavour, but it's bland and claggy on its own.

How to make a good product bad

2 stars

This was really good until shrinkflation got at it, now smaller packs and smaller tortelloni parcels meaning filling/pasta ratio is now too heavy on the pasta. Tesco would claim it's a new line, we're not that stupid.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato & Mascarpone Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.42/100g
Clubcard Price

Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.42/100g
Clubcard Price

Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.42/100g
Clubcard Price

Tesco Carbonara Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.42/100g
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here