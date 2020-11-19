Tesco Four Cheese Tortelloni 300G

Cheesalicious
Great pasta, the kids love it. Not spicy as mentioned above. Great with Carbonara or any other pasta sauce. Highly recommended!
Good quality
Good quality pasta tastes great with any tomato based sauce
Very Spicy !!
It does not mention Chilli unless you look at the ingredients but this was so spicy I had to throw it away
Tasteless
Four cheese? I couldn't even taste one. Good as a base for a something with flavour, but it's bland and claggy on its own.
How to make a good product bad
This was really good until shrinkflation got at it, now smaller packs and smaller tortelloni parcels meaning filling/pasta ratio is now too heavy on the pasta. Tesco would claim it's a new line, we're not that stupid.