Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Tortelloni 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1637kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with Chicken Breast & Chorizo.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with chicken and chorizo. All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Egg Pasta, Potato, Tomato Purée, Water, Dried Potato, Breadcrumbs (Wheat), Chorizo (4%), Sunflower Oil, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Chicken Breast (3%), Wheat Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Paprika, Salt, Vegetable Fibre, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Rosemary, Sage.
Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water.
Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour.
Chorizo contains: Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Chicken Breast contains: Chicken, Corn Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy839kJ / 199kcal1637kJ / 389kcal
Fat5.0g9.7g
Saturates1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate29.7g57.9g
Sugars1.4g2.7g
Fibre2.6g5.1g
Protein7.7g15.0g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 300g pack typically weighs 390g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Foul

1 stars

I don't know who thought this tasted good enough to be put on the shelves but it's disgusting.

UTTERLY DELICIOUS PASTA

5 stars

OUTSTANDING QUALITY AND SIMPLY DELICIOUS!

Literally no meat taste whatsoever

1 stars

Literally no meat taste whatsoever

Just no...

1 stars

As a student I used to buy the chicken and bacon tortelloni, in BULK, basically! I just really, really liked it. But I was gutted when they discontinued it. So I tried this chicken and chorizo as an alternative but it's awful; the smell, the taste, and the texture of the filling is just so bad. It's a shame because I love chicken and I love chorizo but this product is one to avoid. B R I N G B A C K T H E C H I C K E N A N D B A C O N.

Utterly Tasteless and virtually Inedible

2 stars

The filling was pretty awful. You couldn't taste the chicken OR the chorizo and it was semi solid mush which wasn't pleasant in the mouth. There was a hint of spice but that was about it. Needless to say, it went in the bin. Truly disappointing and very poor quality product.

Chewy pasta, too soft filling.

2 stars

Nasty filling: pureed to slimy-ness. Won't buy again.

