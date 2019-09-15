Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Tortelloni 300G

Foul
I don't know who thought this tasted good enough to be put on the shelves but it's disgusting.
UTTERLY DELICIOUS PASTA
OUTSTANDING QUALITY AND SIMPLY DELICIOUS!
Literally no meat taste whatsoever
Just no...
As a student I used to buy the chicken and bacon tortelloni, in BULK, basically! I just really, really liked it. But I was gutted when they discontinued it. So I tried this chicken and chorizo as an alternative but it's awful; the smell, the taste, and the texture of the filling is just so bad. It's a shame because I love chicken and I love chorizo but this product is one to avoid. B R I N G B A C K T H E C H I C K E N A N D B A C O N.
Utterly Tasteless and virtually Inedible
The filling was pretty awful. You couldn't taste the chicken OR the chorizo and it was semi solid mush which wasn't pleasant in the mouth. There was a hint of spice but that was about it. Needless to say, it went in the bin. Truly disappointing and very poor quality product.
Chewy pasta, too soft filling.
Nasty filling: pureed to slimy-ness. Won't buy again.