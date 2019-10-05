By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Sausage & Ham Tortelloni 300G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Italian Sausage & Ham Tortelloni 300G

1/2 of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 866kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta parcels filled with italian sausage and smoked ham.
  • All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with Italian sausage and ham.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with Italian sausage and ham
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Italian Sausage (10%), Smoked Ham (4.5%), Dried Potato, Breadcrumbs (Wheat), Smoked Provola Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic.
Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water.
Italian Sausage contains: Pork, Salt, Wheat Flour, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Smoked Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy866kJ / 206kcal1688kJ / 402kcal
Fat6.9g13.5g
Saturates2.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate26.0g50.7g
Sugars1.2g2.3g
Fibre3.2g6.2g
Protein8.4g16.4g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 390gg.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good

4 stars

this overall range are good and you get more than you think one serving easily covers a main meal

