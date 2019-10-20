Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G

Yummy
daughter loved it but ate the lot...will be buying it regularly
Incredibly bland
No discernable flavour. Eventually had to add stuff onto it so I could finish eating
A NO GO INSTANT MEAL
i thought i would try this as i love pasta and spinach. what a let down. no taste of any cheese and the spinach and pasta , well you wouldn't have known what you were eating. i think a piece of cardboard would have more taste. i'll know in future to by pass this.. as a matter of interest do you taste test these things. if you do well i don't think much of your taste buds.
So tasty with a pasta sauce
sadly little taste
sadly very little taste - will not buy again - I used to buy regularly the one it replaced which was excellent.