By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1555kJ 369kcal
    18%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta parcels filled with ricotta full fat whey cheese and spinach.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with spinach and ricotta. All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with spinach and ricotta
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with spinach and ricotta
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Fresh Egg Pasta, Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (15%), Spinach (13%), Dried Potato, Breadcrumbs (Wheat), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fibre, Butter (Milk), Salt, Onion, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Garlic.
Fresh Egg Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water.
Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy798kJ / 189kcal1555kJ / 369kcal
Fat4.2g8.2g
Saturates2.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate29.0g56.6g
Sugars1.2g2.3g
Fibre2.9g5.7g
Protein7.4g14.4g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 390g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

daughter loved it but ate the lot...will be buying it regularly

Incredibly bland

2 stars

No discernable flavour. Eventually had to add stuff onto it so I could finish eating

A NO GO INSTANT MEAL

1 stars

i thought i would try this as i love pasta and spinach. what a let down. no taste of any cheese and the spinach and pasta , well you wouldn't have known what you were eating. i think a piece of cardboard would have more taste. i'll know in future to by pass this.. as a matter of interest do you taste test these things. if you do well i don't think much of your taste buds.

So tasty with a pasta sauce

5 stars

So tasty with a pasta sauce

sadly little taste

1 stars

sadly very little taste - will not buy again - I used to buy regularly the one it replaced which was excellent.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato & Mascarpone Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Tesco Tomato Mascarpone Pasta Sauce 500G

£ 0.64
£0.13/100g

Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here