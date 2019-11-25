Tesco Tagliatelle Nests 300G
- Energy1722kJ 407kcal20%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Fresh egg pasta.
Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning. All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
- Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (20%).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes.
Drain and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (280g**)
|Energy
|615kJ / 145kcal
|1722kJ / 407kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|79.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.9g
|Protein
|4.6g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 560g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
