Tesco Linguine Spinach 300G

A new taste for us to try and we thoroughly enjoye
A new taste for us to try and we thoroughly enjoyed it. I rather over estimated how much per person but none was wasted
Great alternative to pasta
Great alternative to pasta
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 125kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg (20%), Spinach Powder (3%), Wheat Fibre.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes.
Drain and serve immediately.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain and serve immediately.
Produced in Italy
Contains 2 servings
Bag. Not Recyclable
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (290g**)
|Energy
|527kJ / 125kcal
|1528kJ / 362kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|63.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|9.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 580g.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019