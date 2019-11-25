By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Linguine Spinach 300G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Linguine Spinach 300G
£ 1.25
£4.17/kg

Offer

Per 290g**
  • Energy1528kJ 362kcal
    18%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta.
  Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg (20%), Spinach Powder (3%), Wheat Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes.
Drain and serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (290g**)
Energy527kJ / 125kcal1528kJ / 362kcal
Fat1.3g3.8g
Saturates0.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate21.9g63.5g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre3.1g9.0g
Protein4.8g13.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 580g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A new taste for us to try and we thoroughly enjoye

5 stars

A new taste for us to try and we thoroughly enjoyed it. I rather over estimated how much per person but none was wasted

Great alternative to pasta

5 stars

Great alternative to pasta

