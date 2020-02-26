By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cod Mornay With Mash & Peas 380G

3(16)Write a review
Tesco Cod Mornay With Mash & Peas 380G
£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1408kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked Cod (Gadus morhua) in a creamy sauce with mashed potato and peas.
  • 1408kJ / 335kcal Cod fillet cooked in a creamy sauce with creamy mash and juicy peas.
  • 1408kJ / 335kcal Cod fillet cooked in a creamy sauce with creamy mash and juicy peas.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cod (Fish) (29%), Peas, Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Fish Juices (Cod (Fish), Plaice (Fish)), Salt, Mustard Seed, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Pepper Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25mins Cut film around the fish section of the tray and pierce film over peas and mash. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 1/2mins / 5mins
For best results, microwave heat
Pierce film lid on both compartments several times.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W)/
Leave the product to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy386kJ / 92kcal1408kJ / 335kcal
Fat2.5g9.1g
Saturates1.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate8.6g31.4g
Sugars1.7g6.2g
Fibre2.0g7.4g
Protein7.7g28.1g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 7 per 365g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

3 stars

Has the recipe been changed? This was always one of my favourite meals and I would have rated it five stars as I buy it every week, but the one I bought today was so peppery I could not eat it. Very disappointing. I'm hoping it was just a one off occasion and the next cod mornay will be fine. But if the next one is also peppery I won't be buying it again.

very tasty and good value for money

5 stars

very tasty, very filling and a nice size of cod plus its low in calories.

It's only got 2 days on it not the 4+ it says

1 stars

I will have to freeze then defrost it's not worth my time

worth a try

5 stars

it was on the 3 for 6 pounds offer. its not a meal really in itself but to be fair adding salt and pepper its not a bad little dish. fish was fresh and had some body to it. the mash and pea's after a drop of butter was good. i really liked the sauce too

Tasty for for kcals.

5 stars

Can't believe it's only 335 calories! Filling and tasty. Pity can't be frozen or would buy in bulk.

OK ready meal from Tesco, but needs seasoning

3 stars

One of the best ready meals I've had from Tesco... Proportion of fish to potato & peas was about right, but the sauce was very watery for a mornay sauce which should be rich and buttery. For the price, it's OK, but I hope to be going back to cooking from scratch soon and wouldn't in that case, buy this again. If you can't manage cooking from scratch (as I couldn't when buying this online for home delivery), then it's an OK ready meal... You might want a bit of salt and pepper though...

Not bad!!

3 stars

Not bad for a low calorie dish.

Very watery sauce

1 stars

Would be great except for the sauce, it’s far too thin. It was like pouring water over the food and so the meal was tasteless.

More fish needed

2 stars

Tasty but sauce too thin and very little fish.

I and others have tried this product. It is awful.

1 stars

I and others have tried this product. It is awful. What a waste of a piece of cod. It is not filling, tasteless and the fish could be pollock. Far too much sauce and yet again baby food results

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Mushroom Risotto 385G

£ 2.50
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Casserole Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here