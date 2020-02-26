Tesco Cod Mornay With Mash & Peas 380G

Disappointing
Has the recipe been changed? This was always one of my favourite meals and I would have rated it five stars as I buy it every week, but the one I bought today was so peppery I could not eat it. Very disappointing. I'm hoping it was just a one off occasion and the next cod mornay will be fine. But if the next one is also peppery I won't be buying it again.
very tasty and good value for money
very tasty, very filling and a nice size of cod plus its low in calories.
It's only got 2 days on it not the 4+ it says
I will have to freeze then defrost it's not worth my time
worth a try
it was on the 3 for 6 pounds offer. its not a meal really in itself but to be fair adding salt and pepper its not a bad little dish. fish was fresh and had some body to it. the mash and pea's after a drop of butter was good. i really liked the sauce too
Tasty for for kcals.
Can't believe it's only 335 calories! Filling and tasty. Pity can't be frozen or would buy in bulk.
OK ready meal from Tesco, but needs seasoning
One of the best ready meals I've had from Tesco... Proportion of fish to potato & peas was about right, but the sauce was very watery for a mornay sauce which should be rich and buttery. For the price, it's OK, but I hope to be going back to cooking from scratch soon and wouldn't in that case, buy this again. If you can't manage cooking from scratch (as I couldn't when buying this online for home delivery), then it's an OK ready meal... You might want a bit of salt and pepper though...
Not bad!!
Not bad for a low calorie dish.
Very watery sauce
Would be great except for the sauce, it’s far too thin. It was like pouring water over the food and so the meal was tasteless.
More fish needed
Tasty but sauce too thin and very little fish.
I and others have tried this product. It is awful. What a waste of a piece of cod. It is not filling, tasteless and the fish could be pollock. Far too much sauce and yet again baby food results