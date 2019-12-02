By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1405kJ 334kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 368kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • 1405kJ / 334kcal Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine gravy topped with creamy mash
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Beef (18%), Water, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Tomato Purée, Beef Fat, Garlic Purée, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Extract, Thyme, Rosemary, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Bay Leaf, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 7 1/2mins /900W / 7mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 12 mins/ 900W 11 1/2 mins
Place in the microwave, heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy368kJ / 87kcal1405kJ / 334kcal
Fat2.3g8.8g
Saturates1.1g4.2g
Carbohydrate11.9g45.5g
Sugars1.3g5.1g
Fibre1.2g4.6g
Protein4.2g15.9g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 382g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 382g.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

too much pepper in it.

2 stars

I had this for lunch, but did not enjoy it as there was far too much pepper in it.

