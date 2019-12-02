Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

too much pepper in it.
I had this for lunch, but did not enjoy it as there was far too much pepper in it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 368kJ / 87kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Beef (18%), Water, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Tomato Purée, Beef Fat, Garlic Purée, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Extract, Thyme, Rosemary, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Bay Leaf, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 7 1/2mins /900W / 7mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 12 mins/ 900W 11 1/2 mins
Place in the microwave, heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|368kJ / 87kcal
|1405kJ / 334kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|45.5g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.2g
|15.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 382g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.
|** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 382g.
