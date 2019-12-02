Tesco Chicken In Mushroom Sauce 370G

awesome, easy
Disappointing
The picture shows lovely succulent pieces of chicken in a creamy looking mushroom sauce. Sadly, the the chicken is stringy and the sauce is watery with a sickly appearance (I did it in the microwave but it had that appearance even before cooking). Not very tasty as a result. Disappointing.
Excellent
Whoever wrote it;s awful must have no taste buds. Lovely mushroom sauce and felt like a decent meal when on a diet. 5 stars
Do not bother buying this, it is awful!
Yet again, this was a complete disappointment and a total disaster of a meal. Chicken was tasteless, sauce was awful on a scale of a thousand. I felt like I was going to be ill trying to eat this and ended up throwing it away. Total waste of money!
Good Value overall & good protein meal
Lovely dinner but could be much better if the sauce wasn't so thin & I agree with the reviewer who said it could also do with a few more mushrooms. Also, the chicken ought to be from the UK and not Thailand. (It can be a bit rubbery).
Taste good
Lunch very tasty
Awful
I have tried this one also the Chicken roast dinner and both of them the chicken is awful, rubbery, tough and not like chicken at all. Does not even taste like chicken...Wont be buying again
This was yummy an easy meal after a long trip.
The chicken was very tough, tasteless. Wouldn’t have bought if I’d realised not UK chicken. The best thing was the mushroom sauce.
Thicker tastier sauce please
Chicken and mushrooms and veg really tasty - pity the sauce as so watery.