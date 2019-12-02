By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken In Mushroom Sauce 370G

3.5(26)Write a review
Tesco Chicken In Mushroom Sauce 370G
£ 2.50
£6.76/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1183kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in mushroom and white wine sauce with baby potatoes and green beans.
  • 1183kJ/ 281kcal Chicken breast cooked in a creamy white wine sauce with baby potatoes.
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Green Bean, Mushroom, Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Onion, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Thyme, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Onion Extract, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30mins For best results, oven heat. Pierce film lid on both compartments several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (360g**)
Energy329kJ / 78kcal1183kJ / 281kcal
Fat2.2g7.8g
Saturates0.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate6.2g22.3g
Sugars1.2g4.2g
Fibre1.3g4.7g
Protein7.8g28.1g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 6 per 360g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 370g typically weighs 360g.--

Safety information

26 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

awesome, easy

5 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

The picture shows lovely succulent pieces of chicken in a creamy looking mushroom sauce. Sadly, the the chicken is stringy and the sauce is watery with a sickly appearance (I did it in the microwave but it had that appearance even before cooking). Not very tasty as a result. Disappointing.

Excellent

5 stars

Whoever wrote it;s awful must have no taste buds. Lovely mushroom sauce and felt like a decent meal when on a diet. 5 stars

Do not bother buying this, it is awful!

1 stars

Yet again, this was a complete disappointment and a total disaster of a meal. Chicken was tasteless, sauce was awful on a scale of a thousand. I felt like I was going to be ill trying to eat this and ended up throwing it away. Total waste of money!

Good Value overall & good protein meal

4 stars

Lovely dinner but could be much better if the sauce wasn't so thin & I agree with the reviewer who said it could also do with a few more mushrooms. Also, the chicken ought to be from the UK and not Thailand. (It can be a bit rubbery).

Taste good

4 stars

Lunch very tasty

Awful

1 stars

I have tried this one also the Chicken roast dinner and both of them the chicken is awful, rubbery, tough and not like chicken at all. Does not even taste like chicken...Wont be buying again

This was yummy an easy meal after a long trip.

5 stars

This was yummy an easy meal after a long trip.

The chicken was very tough, tasteless. Wouldn’t h

1 stars

The chicken was very tough, tasteless. Wouldn’t have bought if I’d realised not UK chicken. The best thing was the mushroom sauce.

Thicker tastier sauce please

4 stars

Chicken and mushrooms and veg really tasty - pity the sauce as so watery.

