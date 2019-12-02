By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G
£ 2.50
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

  • Energy1653kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and red kidney beans in a spicy tomato sauce with long grain rice.
  • Beef simmered with red peppers and kidney beans in spicy tomato sauce.
  • Beef simmered with red peppers and kidney beans in spicy tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (16%), Onion, Water, Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Oregano, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 15mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W/900W 4mins 30secs/4 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 9 mins, 8 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Frozen: 800W/900W 9mins/8mins
Heat on full power.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (384g**)
Energy431kJ / 102kcal1653kJ / 393kcal
Fat1.7g6.5g
Saturates0.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate13.2g50.6g
Sugars1.5g5.8g
Fibre4.7g18.2g
Protein6.2g23.9g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 384g.--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 11 per 384g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very bland

1 stars

First and last time. Bland flavour, with only a hint of heat...... Sorry Tesco, you've not done chilli justice this time.

Oh dear oh dear oh dear....0 stars

1 stars

Oh dear. How did this get by the Tesco taste testers? This dish is well below Tesco standards. The sauce is tomatoey and spicy and provides the only shred of flavour there is to this meal. The 'beef' is like half cooked textured vegetable protein (TVP) pellets and has even less flavour. I can't believe this is actually beef. I counted 3 small pieces of limp red pepper and 12 red kidney beans. The rice approaches OK but it's sort of chewy and perhaps an acquired taste.

Beware packaging

3 stars

Dear Tesco why, when the film lid on all the other products in this range can be removed in one smooth movement, does the film on this product shred into a myriad of ribbons? You may be amused when I end up up to my elbows in chilli sauce, I demur. The product itself is quite pleasant, convenient and filling but is it worth the faff?

Just dont buy it... Awful... Yeuch... BINNED

1 stars

Tasteless - Runny - bland bland bland. To coin a phrase from an old movie...”Low grade Dog Food” God Bless Rodney Dangerfield... TESCO LISTEN... take this off your shelves....

needs more chilli!

2 stars

runny sauce, and very underspiced.

Chilli soup

3 stars

Very disappointing ready meal. It was more like soup than chilli. Surely it could have contained some solids ie more beans, peppers and less thin sauce. Good flavour though.

