Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G

Very bland
First and last time. Bland flavour, with only a hint of heat...... Sorry Tesco, you've not done chilli justice this time.
Oh dear oh dear oh dear....0 stars
Oh dear. How did this get by the Tesco taste testers? This dish is well below Tesco standards. The sauce is tomatoey and spicy and provides the only shred of flavour there is to this meal. The 'beef' is like half cooked textured vegetable protein (TVP) pellets and has even less flavour. I can't believe this is actually beef. I counted 3 small pieces of limp red pepper and 12 red kidney beans. The rice approaches OK but it's sort of chewy and perhaps an acquired taste.
Beware packaging
Dear Tesco why, when the film lid on all the other products in this range can be removed in one smooth movement, does the film on this product shred into a myriad of ribbons? You may be amused when I end up up to my elbows in chilli sauce, I demur. The product itself is quite pleasant, convenient and filling but is it worth the faff?
Just dont buy it... Awful... Yeuch... BINNED
Tasteless - Runny - bland bland bland. To coin a phrase from an old movie...”Low grade Dog Food” God Bless Rodney Dangerfield... TESCO LISTEN... take this off your shelves....
needs more chilli!
runny sauce, and very underspiced.
Chilli soup
Very disappointing ready meal. It was more like soup than chilli. Surely it could have contained some solids ie more beans, peppers and less thin sauce. Good flavour though.