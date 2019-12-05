By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon With Broccoli & Green Been 385G

3(19)Write a review
Tesco Salmon With Broccoli & Green Been 385G
£ 3.00
£7.80/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1217kJ 289kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) with potatoes, broccoli and green beans in a watercress sauce.
  • Steamed Alaskan salmon in rich watercress sauce with crunchy broccoli
  • Steamed Alaskan salmon in rich watercress sauce with crunchy broccoli
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Salmon (Fish) (20%), Broccoli, Green Bean, Skimmed Milk, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Watercress, Cornflour, Fish Stock [Water, Dried Potato, Salt, Fish Extract, Cod (Fish) Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Anchovy (Fish), Sunflower Oil], Garlic Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Sea Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 4½/ 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Remove film and stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • Pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy330kJ / 78kcal1217kJ / 289kcal
Fat2.1g7.9g
Saturates0.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate7.2g26.7g
Sugars1.5g5.6g
Fibre1.3g4.7g
Protein6.9g25.6g
Salt0.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 385g typically weighs 369g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

19 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

This salmon was aweful

1 stars

Salmon was hard, dry and with unpleasant taste.

Meal was just OK. Potato’s were nice, however, the

3 stars

Meal was just OK. Potato’s were nice, however, the sauce was quite bland. Salmon is also fairly dry sometimes. Would eat again if I was hungry but wouldn’t be my first choice.

Awful

1 stars

This is quite possibly the worst thing I have ever eat. The salmon is dry and the taste is disgusting. Would never buy again!

Really awful meal, don't bother buying!

1 stars

The salmon was hard and dried out. The vegetables became a gooey mash. The taste overall was AWFUL. I felt like my taste buds had died. Total waste of money, ended up throwing it away.

I love this product bring it back please

5 stars

Been buying this for long time BUT for some unknown reason Tesco have stopped selling it !! Why this is a good product in my opinion

Once it was great, but now?

2 stars

Last four times the salmon was either off, or tasted like mackerel but dyed pink. Ghastly, I'm going to complain today. A real shame, this was once real value for money.

Tasty & filling.

5 stars

I thought this was tasty & filling, & great that its under 300 calories & carbs under 30g. The salmon was over cooked, so next time will take the salmon out 60 or 90 secs earlier than the rest. Will definitely be a regular meal for me.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent! really enjoyed this ready meal, salmon was beautifully succulent and the watercress sauce was very tasty, good amount of food all for under 300 calories, winner for me!

Beautiful salmon

5 stars

One of my favourite healthynreday meals. The salmon is perfect, along with the ther compnents. Truly enjoyable and quick and esay

Fresh & delicious. This makes an excellent meal, e

5 stars

Fresh & delicious. This makes an excellent meal, especially if live alone. Easy to prepare, no waste & not having to lug home a bag full of shopping.

