Tesco Salmon With Broccoli & Green Been 385G

This salmon was aweful
Salmon was hard, dry and with unpleasant taste.
Meal was just OK. Potato’s were nice, however, the sauce was quite bland. Salmon is also fairly dry sometimes. Would eat again if I was hungry but wouldn’t be my first choice.
Awful
This is quite possibly the worst thing I have ever eat. The salmon is dry and the taste is disgusting. Would never buy again!
Really awful meal, don't bother buying!
The salmon was hard and dried out. The vegetables became a gooey mash. The taste overall was AWFUL. I felt like my taste buds had died. Total waste of money, ended up throwing it away.
I love this product bring it back please
Been buying this for long time BUT for some unknown reason Tesco have stopped selling it !! Why this is a good product in my opinion
Once it was great, but now?
Last four times the salmon was either off, or tasted like mackerel but dyed pink. Ghastly, I'm going to complain today. A real shame, this was once real value for money.
Tasty & filling.
I thought this was tasty & filling, & great that its under 300 calories & carbs under 30g. The salmon was over cooked, so next time will take the salmon out 60 or 90 secs earlier than the rest. Will definitely be a regular meal for me.
Excellent
Excellent! really enjoyed this ready meal, salmon was beautifully succulent and the watercress sauce was very tasty, good amount of food all for under 300 calories, winner for me!
Beautiful salmon
One of my favourite healthynreday meals. The salmon is perfect, along with the ther compnents. Truly enjoyable and quick and esay
Fresh & delicious. This makes an excellent meal, especially if live alone. Easy to prepare, no waste & not having to lug home a bag full of shopping.