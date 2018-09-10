By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Butchers Choice Diced Chicken Breast 850G

4(1)Write a review
Butchers Choice Diced Chicken Breast 850G
£ 3.99
£4.70/kg
1/6 of a pack (102g**)
  • Energy554kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen skinless diced chicken breast with added water.
  • with added water for succulence
  • with added water for succulence
  • Packed in a protective glaze.
  • With added water for succulence
  • Cook from frozen
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Made using chicken from Germany
  • Pack size: 850g
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (89%), Water, Dextrose, Salt.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place the diced chicken on a baking tray and cover with tin foil.
Place in the centre if a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 15-20 minutes.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 40-45 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place the diced chicken on a baking tray and cover with tin foil.
Place in the centre if a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 5-10 minutes.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 20-25 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry a 120g portion in 5ml oil on a medium heat for 30 minutes.
Stir frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry a 120g portion in 5ml oil on a medium heat for 15 minutes.
Stir frequently.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the fridge.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

850g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (102g**)
Energy543kJ / 128kcal554kJ / 131kcal
Fat2.0g2.0g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein27.1g27.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 142g typically weighs 102g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for curries and casseroles

4 stars

This is essentially the old "tesco value" re-branded. Its not prime grade chicken that you are going to make amazing kebabs from but you don't expect that at the price. I use it every week in either curries or casseroles and its great. Plenty tender, good bit of flavour and not fatty.

Usually bought next

Butcher's Choice 20 Pork Sausages 907G

£ 1.00
£1.11/kg

Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg

£ 3.50
£3.50/kg

Tesco Korma Cooking Sauce 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here