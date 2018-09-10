Butchers Choice Diced Chicken Breast 850G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw meat.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place the diced chicken on a baking tray and cover with tin foil.

Place in the centre if a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 15-20 minutes.

200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 40-45 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Place the diced chicken on a baking tray and cover with tin foil.

Place in the centre if a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.

Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 5-10 minutes.

200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 20-25 mins



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pan fry a 120g portion in 5ml oil on a medium heat for 30 minutes.

Stir frequently.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pan fry a 120g portion in 5ml oil on a medium heat for 15 minutes.

Stir frequently.

