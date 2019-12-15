Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg

Not British chicken.
I reluctantly buy this for my cat. The chicken comes from Germany. Why isn't Tesco supporting British farmers?
Easy chicken dinner
Excellent and so convenient to be able to cook from frozen.
Versatile and tasty
Very good and lean meal maker. Juicy chicken which bakes well in the oven. Nice with chips, rice, veg, noodles, stir fry,...I cook all the breasts in the oven, slice up in to strips, freeze in a tub and voila! They are ready for quick use when din dins comes a' knocking.
Can't believe how good these were
I can't believe how good these were! Not a fan of frozen chicken but these were delicious. I cooked them EXACTLY as per instructions, with a generous shaking of Schwartz BBQ seasoning, a spray of oil, and the meat was moist and succulent. More on order for the freezer. And it was so inexpensive - and low cal. Okay you do need an hour, but worth it. Yum.😋
Rubbish
Sugar and salt added...utter rubbish, why do you insist on getting rid of the plain, natural products and adding this rubbish
I bought these thinking I was gambling but I found
I bought these thinking I was gambling but I found them really fantastic, making cooking so much easier and they tasted like good old chicken ought to.
Not good
I've been buying these chicken fillets for quite a while now and they used to be very good value. Unfortunately, this year the quality seems to have deteriorated and the last few packs have contained awful, rubbery, hard meat. I dread to think what conditions the hens may be kept in. I definitely won't be buying these again.
Great price, tasty chicken
These frozen chicken breast are lovely and moist, there the best i have had in a long time. I had 7 decent sized pieces and 2 smaller ones. Fantastic for the price!
Too much salt
The product would be perfectly good if the salt content was reduced. It is the only thing that puts me off.
Low grade freezer burned chicken
Bad quality**opened package and the chicken was discoloured due to freezer burn,the package was sealed so this must have happened pre packaging,will buy from Iceland from now on.