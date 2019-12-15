By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg

Write a review
Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg
£ 3.50
£3.50/kg
One chicken breast portion
  • Energy489kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen skinless chicken breast portions with added water.
  • with added water for succulence
  • with added water for succulence
  • Packed in a protective glaze.
  • With added water for succulence
  • Cook from frozen
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Made using chicken from Germany
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Protein supports the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (82%), Water, Dextrose, Salt.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
This product contains raw meat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Grill
Instructions: Brush fillets with a little oil and place under a pre-heated grill for 30-35 minutes.
Turn once.

Instructions: Brush fillets with a little oil and place under a pre-heated grill for 25-30 minutes.
Turn once.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin oil.
Place in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes.
Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 25 minutes.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 50 mins

Instructions: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin oil.
Place in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes.
Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 15-20 minutes.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 35-40 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the fridge.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken breast portion (90g**)
Energy543kJ / 128kcal489kJ / 116kcal
Fat2.0g1.8g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein27.1g24.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 125g typically weighs 90g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product contains raw meat.

22 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not British chicken.

2 stars

I reluctantly buy this for my cat. The chicken comes from Germany. Why isn't Tesco supporting British farmers?

Easy chicken dinner

4 stars

Excellent and so convenient to be able to cook from frozen.

Versatile and tasty

4 stars

Very good and lean meal maker. Juicy chicken which bakes well in the oven. Nice with chips, rice, veg, noodles, stir fry,...I cook all the breasts in the oven, slice up in to strips, freeze in a tub and voila! They are ready for quick use when din dins comes a' knocking.

Can't believe how good these were

5 stars

I can't believe how good these were! Not a fan of frozen chicken but these were delicious. I cooked them EXACTLY as per instructions, with a generous shaking of Schwartz BBQ seasoning, a spray of oil, and the meat was moist and succulent. More on order for the freezer. And it was so inexpensive - and low cal. Okay you do need an hour, but worth it. Yum.😋

Rubbish

1 stars

Sugar and salt added...utter rubbish, why do you insist on getting rid of the plain, natural products and adding this rubbish

I bought these thinking I was gambling but I found

5 stars

I bought these thinking I was gambling but I found them really fantastic, making cooking so much easier and they tasted like good old chicken ought to.

Not good

2 stars

I've been buying these chicken fillets for quite a while now and they used to be very good value. Unfortunately, this year the quality seems to have deteriorated and the last few packs have contained awful, rubbery, hard meat. I dread to think what conditions the hens may be kept in. I definitely won't be buying these again.

Great price, tasty chicken

5 stars

These frozen chicken breast are lovely and moist, there the best i have had in a long time. I had 7 decent sized pieces and 2 smaller ones. Fantastic for the price!

Too much salt

2 stars

The product would be perfectly good if the salt content was reduced. It is the only thing that puts me off.

Low grade freezer burned chicken

1 stars

Bad quality**opened package and the chicken was discoloured due to freezer burn,the package was sealed so this must have happened pre packaging,will buy from Iceland from now on.

