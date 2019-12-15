Butchers Choice Chicken Breast Fillets 1Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.



Grill

Instructions: Brush fillets with a little oil and place under a pre-heated grill for 30-35 minutes.

Turn once.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin oil.

Place in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes.

Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 25 minutes.

200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 50 mins



