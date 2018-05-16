By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Richmond 12S Thick Reduced Salt & Fat Sausages 544G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Richmond 12S Thick Reduced Salt & Fat Sausages 544G
£ 2.50
£4.60/kg
1 Grilled Sausage (38g) contains
  • Energy349kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.15g
    <1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ/

Product Description

  • 12 Thick Frozen Pork Sausages
  • Follow us!
  • Twitter and Facebook
  • Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit! So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
  • 12^frozen thick pork sausages.
  • ^Approx number of sausages.
  • Freshly* frozen pork sausages.
  • *Frozen on the day of manufacture.
  • Richmond is the Nation's Favourite Sausage
  • Our reduced salt & fat pork Sausages made from our special Irish recipe
  • These reduced salt & fat sausages are perfect for any family meal times
  • The taste everyone loves
  • Pack size: 544g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (52%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Sodium Alginate, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, Casings made from Beef Collagen, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Food freezer **** until Best Before End.Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before ** 1 month * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen... smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.

Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place sausages on a rack. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 25-30 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Proudly produced in the UK with meat from Great Britain & the EU

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

544g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Grilled1 Grilled Sausage (38g) contains
Energy 919kJ/349kJ/
-220kcal84kcal
Fat 11g4.2g
of which saturates 4.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate 13g4.9g
of which sugars 0.40g0.15g
Protein 15g5.7g
Salt 1.1g0.42g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Richmond 12 Chicken Sausages 544G

£ 2.50
£4.60/kg

Richmond 12 Thick Frozen Pork Sausages 544G

£ 2.00
£3.68/kg

Tesco Mashed Potato 900G

£ 1.25
£1.39/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here