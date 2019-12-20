By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pedro Ximenez 37.5Cl

Product Description

  • Finest PX Sherry 37.5cl
  • A velvety smooth Sherry from the 180 year old Gonzalez Byass family winery in Jerez, Spain. Pedro Ximenez grapes are laid out to dry in the hot sun before pressing and ageing in the traditional solera system. The resulting nectar is deliciously rich and warming. Brimming with raisin and fig aromas. Simply delicious on its own or poured over vanilla ice cream. Store in a cool, dark place and serve chilled.
  • Wine of Jerez, Spain
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • On the nose rich aromas of fruits such as raisins, figs and dates accompany honey, syrup and fruit preserve. The palate is velvety and smooth with good acidity which alleviates the sweetness. Long and flavourful finish.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

5.6

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antonio Flores

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Sweet

Grape Variety

Pedro Ximénez

Vinification Details

  • González Byass has the largest single vineyard area of PX in Jerez, a 27 hectare single vineyard estate called Esteve in the Carrascal Pago. The Pedro Ximenez grapes are collected from the vine slightly later and in a process called ‘soleo' bunches are laid out on mats in the sun for up to two weeks. During this time the grapes raisin and give us an intense, sweet juice. This is then aged in the solera system for an average of 8 years on the 180 year old family estate in the heart of Jerez.

History

  • Gonzalez Byass was founded in Jerez by Manual Maria Gonzalez in 1835. The first barrels of Tio Pepe were exported to London in 1844 and in 1855 the UK distributor, Robert Blake Byass, was made a partner in order to strengthen links to the UK. Ever since, Gonzalez Byass has been dedicated to the production of quality sherry wines and is still controlled by the Gonzalez family, now in its fifth generation.

Regional Information

  • Gonzalez Byass is situated in the city of Jerez, Andalusia, in the heart of D.O. Jerez, owning over 800 hectares of vineyard, all located in Jerez superior. This area enjoys a warm and humid climate which helps in the maturation of the grape. The soils of the area are high in chalk, known as 'albariza soil' this helps to maintain moisture during the long dry summers. With vineyards split 95% Palomino and 5% Pedro Ximenez. Gonzalez Byass is the only winery to have PX planted in Jerez.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy1074kJ / 255kcal1343kJ / 319kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Probably excellent if you are a connoisseur

2 stars

Way too sweet for us. Very much like cough mixture. A deep raisin taste, very dark and rich, but unfortunately not to our liking.

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing tasted like prune juice to me.

Far too moorish!

5 stars

Heaven in a bottle. Not what I was expecting but wow it was worth it. Pity it's only such a small bottle!

Heaven in a bottle

4 stars

Christmas cake in a liquid, you could drip feed me this, for a change drizzle some of this over ice cream makes a superb desert. Sweet with Oloroso tones. I hope my liver will forgive me.

smooth dark rich and fruity

4 stars

Velvet smooth, full of fruit. Delicious for sipping and lovely chilled. This is completely different to the pale cream sherrys almost like a port.

Bit rich for me!

1 stars

Looks like fuel-oil, tastes like cough mixture. Will stcik to the excellent Cream sherry in this range!

Very smooth. Smells lovely and Christmasy. Taste i

4 stars

Very smooth. Smells lovely and Christmasy. Taste is very lovely it is sweet but not over sweet. Will definitely be buying again

