Tesco Finest Pedro Ximenez 37.5Cl

Probably excellent if you are a connoisseur
Way too sweet for us. Very much like cough mixture. A deep raisin taste, very dark and rich, but unfortunately not to our liking.
Disappointing
Very disappointing tasted like prune juice to me.
Far too moorish!
Heaven in a bottle. Not what I was expecting but wow it was worth it. Pity it's only such a small bottle!
Heaven in a bottle
Christmas cake in a liquid, you could drip feed me this, for a change drizzle some of this over ice cream makes a superb desert. Sweet with Oloroso tones. I hope my liver will forgive me.
smooth dark rich and fruity
Velvet smooth, full of fruit. Delicious for sipping and lovely chilled. This is completely different to the pale cream sherrys almost like a port.
Bit rich for me!
Looks like fuel-oil, tastes like cough mixture. Will stcik to the excellent Cream sherry in this range!
Very smooth. Smells lovely and Christmasy. Taste is very lovely it is sweet but not over sweet. Will definitely be buying again