Tesco Finest Fino Sherry 37.5Cl

£ 6.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy442kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 354kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Fino Sherry 37.5cl
  • An exceptional Fino made at the historic Gonzalez Byass winery from Palomino grapes grown in the chalky soils of Jerez. Individual casks are hand selected for their longer ageing and intensity of flavour giving an enormously distinctive Sherry with yeasty, nutty aromas and a fresh savoury palate. Enjoy on its own or pair with seafood and tapas. Store in a cool, dark place and serve chilled.
  • Wine of Jerez, Spain
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Stabiliser (Potassium Bitartrate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of dried fruit. Powerful and bone dry on the palate with notes of almond and brioche

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

5.6

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antonio Flores

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry

Grape Variety

Palomino

Vinification Details

  • This Fino comes from the same solera as iconic brand Tio Pepe and is aged in the solera system for an average of 6 years on the 180-year-old family estate in the heart of Jerez. Our talented winemaker Antonio Flores,who was born in the winery and grew up watching his father make wine here, hand selects the casks which express the finest quality and intensity. This Fino is also perfect with a range of tapas including cured ham, olives, almonds and cheese.

History

  • Gonzalez Byass was founded in Jerez by Manual Maria Gonzalez in 1835. The first barrels of Tio Pepe were exported to London in 1844 and in 1855 the UK distributor, Robert Blake Byass, was made a partner in order to strengthen links to the UK. Ever since, Gonzalez Byass has been dedicated to the production of quality sherry wines and is still controlled by the Gonzalez family, now in its fifth generation.

Regional Information

  • Gonzalez Byass is situated in the city of Jerez, Andalusia, in the heart of D.O. Jerez, owning over 800 hectares of vineyard, all located in Jerez superior. This area enjoys a warm and humid climate which helps in the maturation of the grape. The soils of the area are high in chalk, known as 'albariza soil' this helps to maintain moisture during the long dry summers. With vineyards split 95% Palomino and 5% Pedro Ximenez. Gonzalez Byass is the only winery to have PX planted in Jerez.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy354kJ / 85kcal442kJ / 107kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A serving contains the equivalent of 125ml--
Pack contains 3 servings.--

Don’t buy it!

1 stars

Agree with all of the previous comments, awful!

This was on offer so I bought 2 bottles, what a mi

1 stars

This was on offer so I bought 2 bottles, what a mistake, it's absolutely disgusting. I expect better from Tesco finest. It does smell like sherry but has a horrible after taste. If only I could award it zero stars!!

tescos finest really ?

1 stars

Not what I expect of a tescos finest sherry , didn't taste like sherry , tasted like perfumed water .Thank goodness paid half price

Not to my taste

1 stars

Smells like sherry but very watery and strange after taste. I wouldn’t buy this one again.

