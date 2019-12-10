Tesco Finest Fino Sherry 37.5Cl

Don’t buy it!
Agree with all of the previous comments, awful!
This was on offer so I bought 2 bottles, what a mistake, it's absolutely disgusting. I expect better from Tesco finest. It does smell like sherry but has a horrible after taste. If only I could award it zero stars!!
tescos finest really ?
Not what I expect of a tescos finest sherry , didn't taste like sherry , tasted like perfumed water .Thank goodness paid half price
Not to my taste
Smells like sherry but very watery and strange after taste. I wouldn’t buy this one again.