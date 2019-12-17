Cava Arte Latino Brut 75Cl

Exceedingly good!
Not knowing a lot about different wines, I bought this to share with 2 people who have sampled a LOT of prosecco (they married in Italy) and they thought it was stunning, even though it was Spanish cava! I tasted some, and it is seriously good. Not too sweet, but not too dry (although it is brut.) it certainly had that special taste/kick that champagne has, but about half the price. Defiantly buy more for their next visit - but probably buy more bottles!
Not too harsh. Easy to drink on it own.
Not too harsh. Easy to drink on it own.