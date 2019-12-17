By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cava Arte Latino Brut 75Cl

4.5(2)Write a review
Cava Arte Latino Brut 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cava Brut - White Spanish Wine
  • Selecting the best varieties of Macabeo, Parellada and Xarel-Io, Jaume Serra elaborates this elegant Cava following the traditional method of second fermentation in the bottle. This delicate Cava is an ideal pairing of all types of aperitifs and sea food.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Commended Wine Winner, International Challenge 2018
  • International Wine and Spirit Competition, 2018 Bronze Award - Judges' Score: 75 - 79.9
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A quality sparkling wine made by Traditional Method to produce a full, creamy style with elegant citrus and apple flavours

Region of Origin

Cava

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Bodega Jaume Serra

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Javier Brunet

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Xarello , Parellada, Macabeo

Vinification Details

  • Produced following the traditional method. Light maceration of grapes to create a quality base wine. Second fermentation in the bottle and ageing in our cellars. Made from selected grapes

History

  • In 1943 Don Jaume Serra Güel established his company in Alella and he put his name to it. In 1956 rato family bought “El padruell” farm, and in 1975 he purchased the winery to Don Jaume Serra Güell. In 1984 for lack of enough vineyards in Alella, it decided to move the winery to Vilanova I La Geltru and it began the construction of the new winery and the planting of the vineyards, which opened in 1986

Regional Information

  • Jaume Serra is situated at the top of a slope that gently descends towards the Mediterranean Sea in Vilanova I La Geltrú (Barcelona). Its origins went back to 1647, a year in which it was constructed a place called “El Padruell”, a walled farm that since XVII century it was used for protection to an old *masia-fortaleza that, as the legend says it use to have a passage that connected with the village

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Jaume Serra,
  • finca El Padruell,
  • Vilanova I la Geltru,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.garciacarrion.es

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 286kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Exceedingly good!

5 stars

Not knowing a lot about different wines, I bought this to share with 2 people who have sampled a LOT of prosecco (they married in Italy) and they thought it was stunning, even though it was Spanish cava! I tasted some, and it is seriously good. Not too sweet, but not too dry (although it is brut.) it certainly had that special taste/kick that champagne has, but about half the price. Defiantly buy more for their next visit - but probably buy more bottles!

Not too harsh. Easy to drink on it own.

4 stars

Not too harsh. Easy to drink on it own.

Usually bought next

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Cava Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here