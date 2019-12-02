By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sausage & Mash 400G

2(6)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1397kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Two pork sausages in gravy with mashed potato.
  • 1397kJ / 332kcal Succulent British pork sausages with sweet onion gravy and creamy mash
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Sausage (22%) [Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Salt, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Coriander, Paprika, Mace, Chilli Powder, Sage, Pepper Extract, Sage Extract), Water, Onion, Cornflour, Chicken Consomme [Chicken Extract, Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Salt, Water], Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Pork Gelatine, Thyme, Onion Concentrate, White Pepper.

Sausages are filled into non-UK beef collgen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 25-30 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 35-40 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5mins 30secs/5mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 9mins/8mins 30secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (393g**)
Energy356kJ / 84kcal1397kJ / 332kcal
Fat2.0g7.9g
Saturates0.9g3.5g
Carbohydrate10.6g41.5g
Sugars1.6g6.4g
Fibre1.5g6.0g
Protein5.3g20.7g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 393g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 393g.--

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

The mash was nice, but the sausages were bland and the gravy was very thin and unappetizing.

Absolutely vile. Nasty cardboard like taste.

1 stars

Absolutely vile. Nasty cardboard like taste.

Yuk

1 stars

Disgusting, low quality, pap

It was very cheap but tasted really really unpleas

1 stars

It was very cheap but tasted really really unpleasant. Would never buy again. Would have given no stars, but had to give one.

Good flavour, nice ingredients, not too heavy on the calories either.

4 stars

Good flavour, nice ingredients, not too heavy on the calories either.

Too much pepper

2 stars

Taste of pepper completely overpowered any other flavour in the sausages

