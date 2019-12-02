Tesco Sausage & Mash 400G

Wouldn't buy again
The mash was nice, but the sausages were bland and the gravy was very thin and unappetizing.
Absolutely vile. Nasty cardboard like taste.
Yuk
Disgusting, low quality, pap
It was very cheap but tasted really really unpleas
It was very cheap but tasted really really unpleasant. Would never buy again. Would have given no stars, but had to give one.
Good flavour, nice ingredients, not too heavy on the calories either.
Good flavour, nice ingredients, not too heavy on the calories either.
Too much pepper
Taste of pepper completely overpowered any other flavour in the sausages