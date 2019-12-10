By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Minced Beef & Onion Pasty 150G

2.5(9)Write a review
Eastmans Minced Beef & Onion Pasty 150G
£ 0.37
£0.25/100g
One pasty
Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with peppered, seasoned minced beef, potato, onion and swede.
  • EASTMANS Minced Beef & Onion Pasty
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (17%), Water, Palm Oil, Potato, Onion, Swede, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 16-18 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-18 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pasty (150g)
Energy1197kJ / 287kcal1795kJ / 430kcal
Fat16.8g25.2g
Saturates7.9g11.9g
Carbohydrate25.5g38.3g
Sugars1.8g2.7g
Fibre2.4g3.6g
Protein7.2g10.8g
Salt0.9g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Different taste to other one.

1 stars

Pitty awful, ( The other one they had was much nicer.) latest one too hot or something,& mad it does not taste nice. Hope they bring other one back.

not worth 1p

1 stars

nasty taste even my dogs wouldnt eat it and they will eat normal anything

Pretty fantastic value from my experience.

5 stars

Pretty fantastic value from my experience.

Amazing value

5 stars

Amazing value Not the best pasty, but at least as good as Gingster

RUBBISH. AND DESGUSTING. SLOPPY INNER. NEVER BUY A

1 stars

RUBBISH. AND DESGUSTING. SLOPPY INNER. NEVER BUY AGAIN.

Very good

4 stars

Very tasty and reasonably priced too. I have never found any fat or gristle in them too. Definitely recommend.

no taste

2 stars

had no taste at all, wont buy again

truly vile.

1 stars

truly vile.

tase bad

1 stars

wasn't really nice it was fresh and taste like paste

