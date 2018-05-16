Sistema Microwave Rectangular Bowl 1.25L

- - Capacity: 1.25 ml, dimensions: 23.2 x 7.8 x 14.9 cm (L x W x H)
- - Steam release vent in lid for splatter-free heating
- - Featuring easy lift tabs and distinctive Sistema KLIP IT easy locking clips
- - Dishwasher (top rack), microwave (without lid), fridge and freezer safe
- - Designed and made in New Zealand, phthalate and BPA free
- This Sistema Microwave Rectangular container has been specifically designed for microwave cooking and re-heating of food. Featuring cool to touch, easy lift tabs, distinctive Sistema KLIP IT easy locking clips and steam release vent in lid for splatter-free heating.
