Tesco Finest Red Leicester Cheese Peppercorn & Chipotle 200G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Leicester Cheese Peppercorn & Chipotle 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Red Leicester cheese with peppercorns and chipotle chilli flakes.
  • A sweet Red Leicester with chipotle chilli flakes and cracked peppercorns for a subtle heat.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Salt(Salt, Anti-caking (Sodium Ferrocyanide)), Black Peppercorns(Black Peppercorns), Pink Peppercorns(Pink Peppercorns), Chipotle Chilli(Chipotle Chilli), Colour (Annatto), Rennet, Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1701kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat34.5g10.4g
Saturates21.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein23.6g7.1g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely tasty.

5 stars

Really tasty cheese. Very savoury but not too hot. Will buy a lot. I normally like very strong cheese so was surprised that I liked this one so much. My (adult) cheese addict son loved it.

tastes creamy with a lovely freshly cracked pepper

5 stars

tastes creamy with a lovely freshly cracked pepper after-note

Odd

2 stars

Tastes very strange almost as if it has anchovies in it

Very bitter, no redeeming features. Not even worth

1 stars

Very bitter, no redeeming features. Not even worth adding to something else as an ingredient. Waste of money.

