Tesco Finest Red Leicester Cheese Peppercorn & Chipotle 200G

Extremely tasty.
Really tasty cheese. Very savoury but not too hot. Will buy a lot. I normally like very strong cheese so was surprised that I liked this one so much. My (adult) cheese addict son loved it.
tastes creamy with a lovely freshly cracked pepper after-note
Odd
Tastes very strange almost as if it has anchovies in it
Very bitter, no redeeming features. Not even worth adding to something else as an ingredient. Waste of money.