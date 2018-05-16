By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phd Smart Bar White Chocolate Blondie 64G

Phd Smart Bar White Chocolate Blondie 64G

£ 2.50
£3.91/100g

Product Description

  • Delicious white chocolate flavour bar with a caramel layer, wrapped in a white chocolate coating with sweetener.
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 21g protein*
  • 2.1g sugar*
  • 2.1g impact carbs*
  • Less than 2.5g sugar*
  • *Per 64g bar.
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar bar
  • Palm oil free
  • Pack size: 64G

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Isolate], Caramel [Sweetener (Maltitol), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Soya Crispies [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder], Humectant (Glycerol), Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavour, 31% White Chocolate Coating

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Eggs, Peanuts and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per 64g bar:
Energy 1572kJ/376kcal1006kJ/241kcal
Fat 17.0g11g
Of which saturates 11.0g7.0g
Carbohydrate 37.0g24.0g
Of which sugars 3.3g2.1g
Of which polyols 32.0g21.0g
Protein 32g21.0g
Salt 0.56g0.36g

