Phd Smart Bar White Chocolate Blondie 64G

Product Description
- Delicious white chocolate flavour bar with a caramel layer, wrapped in a white chocolate coating with sweetener.
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 21g protein*
- 2.1g sugar*
- 2.1g impact carbs*
- Less than 2.5g sugar*
- *Per 64g bar.
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- High protein
- Low sugar bar
- Palm oil free
- Pack size: 64G
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Isolate], Caramel [Sweetener (Maltitol), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Soya Crispies [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder], Humectant (Glycerol), Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavour, 31% White Chocolate Coating
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Eggs, Peanuts and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 64g bar:
|Energy
|1572kJ/376kcal
|1006kJ/241kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|11g
|Of which saturates
|11.0g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|37.0g
|24.0g
|Of which sugars
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Of which polyols
|32.0g
|21.0g
|Protein
|32g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.36g
